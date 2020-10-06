RADxx Opens Nominations for 4th Annual Awards Program Recognizing Outstanding Leadership in Medical Imaging Informatics

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Women ( #RADxx ), a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems has announced that nominations for the 4th annual RADxx Awards are now open. The RADxx Awards recognize the achievements of women in the field of medical imaging informatics, as well as anyone— both men and women— who have supported the career advancement of women in the industry.

The RADxx Awards will honor four outstanding individuals who have helped to lead the way or are emerging fresh voices in medical imaging informatics. The categories include:

RADxx Trailblazer: Recognizes a pioneering leader in informatics who has been in the field for at least 10 years.

RADxx Advocate: Open to both men and women who have helped support and further the advancement of women in imaging informatics.

RADxx Champion: Recognizes individuals who have helped to sponsor the career development of women in medical imaging informatics.

RADxx Rising Star: Recognizes the next generation of women leaders in imaging informatics.

Those interested in applying may do so from now until November 16, 2020 at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/award-submissions-2020/ . Eligible individuals could be physicians or work in the field in other roles such as administration or IT.

Award winners will be selected by the RADxx executive committee from eligible submissions. RADxx Award recipients will then be announced during a virtual awards ceremony timed with the annual RSNA 2020 conference.

"The level of talent and achievement we see through the RADxx awards submissions is truly remarkable. We are looking forward to reviewing submissions and celebrating these outstanding leaders," said Geraldine McGinty MD, MBA, FACR, RADxx co-founder and Chief Strategy and Contracting Officer, Weill Cornell Medicine Physician Organization.

Launched in 2017 at the annual RSNA conference, the RADxx Awards were met with an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm and highly qualified nominations. The awards are part of RAD Women's overall mission to address the underrepresentation of women in imaging informatics. Other RADxx programming includes a Speaker's Bureau , webinars, and networking and mentoring events.

About RADxx

RAD Women ( #RADxx ) is a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems. RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. Since its founding in 2016 at the annual RSNA Conference, the RADxx community has grown to over 250 members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space. A speakers bureau is also available on the website to promote women speakers on panels and at events. The organization hosts regular Tweet Chats, Webinars, and shares the latest news and insights to keep the community up to date. Learn more at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/ .

