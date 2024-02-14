Rady Children's Appoints Tom K. Lin, MD, as Rady Children's Hospital Medical Director of Pediatric Interventional Endoscopy and Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of California San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, one of the nation's top pediatric health care systems, and the University of California San Diego are pleased to announce that Tom K. Lin, MD, has been appointed as Medical Director of Pediatric Interventional Endoscopy at Rady Children's Hospital and Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"Dr. Lin is a first-rate clinician and a pioneer for the life-saving benefits of interventional endoscopy."

With more than 21 years of medical expertise, Dr. Lin will lead Rady Children's and UC San Diego's efforts to improve care for pediatric patients with pancreaticobiliary disorders; establishing the first interventional endoscopy program at Rady Children's. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Lin spent 11 years at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he was instrumental in building the interventional endoscopy program from the ground up. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lin is an active member of North American Society For Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, & Nutrition (NASPGHAN), working with the organization including advocacy for the urgent need for an infant ERCP endoscopes to care for the smallest and most vulnerable of patients.

"Dr. Lin has built a storied career in the field of pediatric gastroenterology. He is a first-rate clinician and a pioneer for the life-saving benefits of interventional endoscopy," said D. Brent Polk, MD, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and executive vice chair and professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "As we looked to expand our pediatric offerings, it made sense to bring in an expert who could help us build a world-class program. We are proud to have him spearhead these efforts at Rady Children's and look forward to our joint progress in the years to come."

For pediatric patients with pancreaticobiliary disorders, interventional endoscopy represents a significant milestone in the fight against these diseases. A minimally invasive procedure utilizing cutting-edge interventional endoscopy techniques, it is both a diagnostic tool and therapeutic treatment, enabling physicians to access the gastrointestinal tract with less pain and a faster recovery timeline. This new program at Rady Children's and UC San Diego will provide patients and their families on the West Coast with an approach that is individually-focused, comprehensive, and built for the unique needs of the pediatric patient population.

"Historically, interventional endoscopy was designed for adult populations, including the necessary training and equipment used for these procedures," said Dr. Lin. "But as we know, children aren't simply small adults, and their care must reflect as such. Through the Interventional Endoscopy Center, we're ensuring that our patients have access to the expertise, specialization, and resources necessary to treat their conditions. I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Rady Children's and UC San Diego, and expand the reach of these services to serve patients in San Diego County and beyond."

"I was immediately impressed with Dr. Lin's passion for the field of pediatrics and desire to help others," said Gabriel G. Haddad, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Neurosciences Chairman, UC San Diego Department of Pediatrics. "He joins our institution at a pivotal time as a leader who understands how to teach and deliver clinical excellence. Dr. Lin's training acumen and expertise will be invaluable for building this program and helping our medical students and trainees reach their full potential."

Dr. Lin obtained his medical degree from Wright State University. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois Chicago before completing separate fellowships in pediatric gastroenterology at Nationwide Children's and ERCP training at Duke University.

