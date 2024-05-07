Rady Children's Appoints Vijay A. Patel, MD, as Director of Pediatric Complex Sinus and Skull Base Surgery Program and Professor of Otolaryngology at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, one of the nation's top 10 pediatric health care systems, and the University of California San Diego are pleased to announce that Vijay A. Patel, MD, has been appointed as Director of the Pediatric Complex Sinus and Skull Base Surgery Program at Rady Children's Hospital and assistant professor of otolaryngology at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"Dr. Patel is a leader in his field and fits perfectly with the team we've assembled at Rady Children's." Post this Vijay A. Patel, MD

Dr. Patel will lead a multidisciplinary team of physicians committed to providing comprehensive care for pediatric patients with complex sinonasal and skull base lesions. Dr. Patel is the only dual fellowship-trained rhinologist and pediatric otolaryngologist on the West Coast, making him acutely prepared to function as a surgical leader and educator for physicians at Rady Children's and UC San Diego School of Medicine. Alongside his clinical work, Dr. Patel has published more than 75 peer-reviewed articles and delivered more than 60 regional and national presentations in otolaryngology, and he is active across several professional networks worldwide.

"Dr. Patel is a leader in his field and fits perfectly with the team we've assembled at Rady Children's," says Matthew Brigger, MD, Chief of the Division of Otolaryngology and Director of the Aerodigestive Program at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and Professor of Otolaryngology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "His accomplishments speak for themselves; his hard work, clinical excellence, and ability to lead make him the ideal individual to build this program. We are proud to offer cutting-edge treatments for patients with sinonasal and skull base lesions and even prouder to have Dr. Patel at the forefront of these efforts."

Traditionally, complex sinonasal and skull base pathologies in children have been notoriously difficult to treat. However, new advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques now provide patients minimally invasive and scarless options that greatly improve outcomes. At Rady Children's, the Pediatric Complex Sinus and Skull Base Surgery Program offers an endoscopic endonasal approach that removes or alleviates the source of the problem while minimizing damage to surrounding critical structures. These treatments offer several advantages, including avoidance of external incisions, rapid recovery times, a shorter length of hospital stay, and more.

"We're thrilled to be working so closely with Dr. Patel. His expertise and dedication bring invaluable contributions to our efforts in advancing pediatric neurosurgery," says Michael Levy, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Rady Children's and clinical professor of neurological surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "Dr. Patel's expertise positions us to lead the way in pioneering innovative techniques, especially in complex skull base surgeries such as endoscopic transnasal procedures. This groundbreaking approach to care is transformative for children, as these procedures are rare and not widely performed elsewhere."

Dr. Patel attended the University of California Los Angeles for his undergraduate degree in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics with Honors Collegium. He completed medical school at Penn State College of Medicine and performed his surgical training in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He then completed a one-year fellowship in Rhinology and Cranial Base Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a one-year fellowship in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and UC San Diego have long set the standard for pediatric health care on the West Coast and beyond," said Dr. Patel. "With this new program, we're continuing that legacy in a fundamentally important way, providing children with sinus and skull base conditions with new, minimally invasive options and excellent, long-term outcomes. It's imperative that we increase access to these treatments and train the next generation of clinicians and I couldn't be more thrilled to lead these efforts at Rady Children's."

