Rady Children's Health Orange County Announces First-Ever Endowed Chair, Strengthening Long-Term Commitment to Integrative Medicine and Wellness

Dr. Michael Weiss named Inaugural Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rady Children's Health in Orange County (formerly known as CHOC) today announced the establishment of its first-ever endowed chair, made possible by a generous gift from the Clavis Foundation. The Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness marks a significant milestone for the organization, highlighting it as an international leader in pediatric wellness and positioning it as a strategic community-building partner.

Rady Children’s Health in Orange County (formerly known as CHOC) today announced the establishment of its first-ever endowed chair. Back Row (left to right): • Jessica Miley, Jillian Moore, Jessica Moore, Kim Milstein Front Row (left to right): • Stuart McClure, Tusdi Vopat, Dr. Michael Weiss, Kimberly Cripe

Michael Weiss, DO, F.A.A.P., pediatrician and vice president of population health at Rady Children's Health in Orange County (Rady Children's), has been installed as the inaugural chairholder. In this role, Dr. Weiss will elevate and expand the organization's existing wellness efforts, including the launch of an integrative medicine program and the alignment of services that support children's physical, mental and social health across clinical, school-based and community settings.

"Thanks to the Clavis Foundation's generosity, we can bring our wellness services together under a unified vision and focus even more on the factors that shape a child's health over a lifetime—mental well-being, lifestyle, environment and early support," said Dr. Weiss. "I'm honored to serve as the first Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness and to work with my colleagues across our hospital and in the community to strengthen our national leadership in this important area."

The Clavis Foundation Chair for Wellness is designed to help address the root causes of illness while supporting proactive, preventive care, earlier intervention and improved access to a broad range of evidence-based care, including integrative medicine modalities. By strengthening coordination across schools, clinical settings and community partners, the chair will enable Rady Children's to more broadly reach children where they live, learn, and grow.

Dr. Weiss brings more than three decades of primary care and population health leadership and is recognized as a trailblazer in the wellness space. He oversees the clinical program for CHOC Health Alliance, which provides care to more than 140,000 children across the region. He is the immediate past-chair of the Medi-Cal Children's Health Advisory Panel, serves on the California Office of Health Care Affordability Advisory Board, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), as well as having served as past president of the AAP's Orange County chapter. He is also a Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

In addition to establishing the chair, the Clavis Foundation has supported initiatives at Rady Children's, including WellSpaces in Orange County middle and high schools, mental health services and programs serving families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This endowed chair reflects our commitment to advancing wellness in ways that truly meet children and families where they are," shared Tusdi Vopat, president of the Clavis Foundation and CHOC Foundation board member. "Dr. Weiss shares that commitment and brings the kind of thoughtful, collaborative leadership that can turn that vision into lasting change. We are honored to invest in this vital work."

"Rady Children's is deeply grateful to Tusdi and Stuart for their partnership, leadership and belief in what's possible when innovation and compassion come together—blazing new paths to improve pediatric health and well-being for children across the region," said Jessica Miley, senior vice president and chief development officer, CHOC Foundation, part of Rady Children's Health. "Their enduring commitment reflects a shared dedication to advancing integrative medicine and wellness to strengthen the systems that support children and families. Their gift stands as a powerful example of how their philanthropy will shape a healthier future for our community."

About Rady Children's Health

Rady Children's Health (RCH), a premier pediatric healthcare system in Southern California, unites the expertise of Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Rady Children's Hospital San Diego.

With three hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers spanning six counties, and two of the region's Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, RCH is a trusted partner for families seeking safe, high-quality care. Building on a combined legacy of more than a century of clinical excellence, RCH is dedicated to advancing children's health through leading-edge research, innovative treatments and compassionate care. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our local communities while providing the benefits of our integrated organization.

About the Clavis Foundation

The Clavis Foundation is committed to advancing innovative approaches to health and wellness, as well as supporting transformative initiatives that improve outcomes and expand access to care.

