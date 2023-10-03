Rady Children's Hospital Appoints Adel Younoszai, MD, as Rady Children's Hospital Co-Director of the Heart Institute, and Division Chief of Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, the largest children's hospital on the West Coast and one of the nation's top pediatric health care systems, and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) are pleased to announce that Adel Younoszai, MD, has been appointed as Rady Children's Hospital Co-Director of the Heart Institute, and Division Chief of Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, UC San Diego. Dr. Younoszai will spearhead the evolution of the cardiology department by embracing the technological advancements to empower providers to deliver faster more effective care and improve outcomes.

Adel Younoszai, MD
With more than 20 years of experience in pediatric cardiology, Dr. Adel Younoszai has created both wellness and neuro-developmental support programs - staffed by psychologists, neuro-developmental psychologists, and child life therapists - for children born with heart problems. His 12 years as a volunteer doctor at a camp for children with chronic and life-threatening heart disease strengthens his track record of treating severe forms of pediatric congenital heart disease. He takes a holistic approach to treating his patients by supporting wellness in the children and families.

"As a pediatric cardiologist by training, I've known about Dr. Younoszai and his excellent reputation for years," said Patrick Frias, MD, President & CEO of Rady Children's. "His accomplishments in clinical care, research and in leadership roles are truly impressive and we're so fortunate to have him join Rady Children's and UC San Diego."

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Younoszai was the Professor of Pediatric Cardiology and Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs, Child Health at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, which allowed him the experience and insights into high level organizational alignment.

"Dr. Adel Younoszai will be a phenomenal help to our institution by developing a great outreach program in cardiology and cardiac surgery," said Gabriel G. Haddad, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Neurosciences Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego. "He will be a great Cardiology Chief for our institution, and he joins us at the right time. He is an expert in Echocardiography and a great teacher for medical students, residents and fellows."

Dr. Younoszai obtained his medical degree from the University of Iowa, College of Medicine, Iowa City. He completed his Master's in Healthcare Management from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

