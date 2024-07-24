RADY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL TEAMSTERS END ULP STRIKE, DEMAND HOSPITAL RETURN TO NEGOTIATIONS

1,600 Nurses Return to Work After Successful Two-Day Strike

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Katie Langenstrass, Executive Director of United Nurses of Children's Hospital (UNOCH) Teamsters Local 1699, on the end of the unfair labor practice strike at Rady Children's Hospital:

"Today, we completed our historic 48-hour unfair labor practice strike at Rady Children's Hospital, where hundreds of nurses took to the streets to demand fair wages, affordable benefits, and the right to have one job to live. Our members sent a clear and unwavering message that we are united and will not be budged or bullied.

"Throughout the strike, we were in full contact with the hospital and security on the ground to ensure everything ran smoothly. At 7 a.m. this morning, our nurses returned to the hospital, ready to continue providing exceptional care.

"We are incredibly proud of our brave nurses for their solidarity and determination. We thank Senate President Pro Tempore Emeritus Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) for joining us on the picket line, as well as the community members who supported us. We'd like to especially thank all the parents of our patients who showed their support throughout the process.

"Now, we look forward to getting back to what we do best caring for our patients. Teamsters are ready to get back to the table to bargain a deal that meets the needs of our members. Together, we stand strong and united in our fight for a fair contract, but hospital leadership needs to get serious, or we will be back out on the picket line."

UNOCH Teamsters Local 1699 represents professional nurses, therapists and technicians dedicated to promoting excellence in the care of infants, children and their families and is devoted to creating a working environment that enables our members to perform the high-quality patient care that Rady Children's Hospital is known for.

