Rady Children's Selects Luna to Broaden its Outpatient Physical Therapy Services with Home-Based Care

Renowned pediatric hospital extends the capacity and reach of its physical therapy services and adds a convenient home-based option.

SAN DIEGO and ROCKLIN, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of on-demand physical therapy, and Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego today announced a partnership through which Luna will provide home-based outpatient physical therapy to Rady Children's patients, greatly expanding patient access and ensuring continuity of care.

Rady Children's, the largest children's hospital in California and the only designated pediatric trauma center in San Diego, provides care to most of the region's children. With the addition of Rady Children's, Luna extends its presence in the San Diego area, where it also provides home-based services for adult health systems.

"Families with school-aged children are typically very busy; with one or more working parents, daily routines can be a challenge," said Nicholas Holmes, MD, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Rady Children's. "Luna's unique model provides an innovative––and immediate––solution for busy families with children in need of physical therapy."

California-based Luna offers home-based physical therapy through its licensed therapists (more than 4,000 in 2022). It operates in 36 U.S. markets, and partners with some of the biggest health systems, including Emory Health and Scripps Health.

"We're proud that our first children's hospital partner is among the best in the nation," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "Being selected by such an esteemed pediatric clinical research center that collaborates with world-renowned institutions is a real testament to the Luna model. We are proud to work with Rady Children's to bring exceptional physical therapy services to more families throughout the San Diego region."

The alliance with Luna will enable Rady Children's to immediately extend the capacity of its outpatient physical therapy offerings with convenient on-demand, home-based services. Patients presenting with concerns not requiring state-of-the-art equipment available in Rady Children's therapy gyms will now have the option to complete rehabilitation from the comfort of their own home.

The Luna technology platform will seamlessly match patients to therapists, based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. Its broad network of local physical therapists will provide consistent, high-quality care—of the type administered in a traditional clinic—but from the comfort of a patient's home. The same therapist will coordinate with the patient until the end of the treatment plan, ensuring consistent and quality care.

Through Luna, patients can schedule a physical therapist to visit them at a chosen time and location and have the same physical therapist treating them for the entire treatment plan, which aligns with Rady Children's model of care. Between visits, patients can use the Luna platform to communicate with their physical therapists, set appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track the recovery process.

