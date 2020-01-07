Rady School of Management at UC San Diego Launches FlexWeekend Master of Science in Business Analytics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego has launched a FlexWeekend Master of Science in Business Analytics (FlexWeekend MSBA) degree program.

The FlexWeekend MSBA program is designed for working professionals who are increasingly asked to deliver business recommendations and make decisions using data and analytics. The MSBA curriculum is designed to ensure that all graduates will have the skill to apply statistics and machine learning to solve real-world business problems.

The program is the first of its kind in Southern California and one of only a handful of similar master's level programs across the country that addresses the need for working business professionals to master the world of big data, advanced analytics and machine learning. Graduates are prepared to create immediate value in organizations by improving marketing, financial, management and operational decisions through the use of data and quantitative analysis.

"This new format for our MSBA program gives students the flexibility to complete the degree on a schedule that works for them," said Rady School Dean Lisa Ordóñez. "A unique aspect is that the FlexWeekend curriculum is identical to and taught by the same superb faculty instructors as our full-time weekday program."

"Professionals who can drive business performance by harnessing the power of data and analytics are in high demand in today's rapidly evolving data-driven environment," said MSBA Program Executive Director Raymond Pettit.

The FlexWeekend MSBA is open to recent graduates as well as experienced professionals and is currently accepting applications for Fall 2020. The 50-unit degree program can be completed in as little as 12 months or can be extended to better fit the student's schedule. For more information, go to: https://rady.ucsd.edu/programs/masters-programs/ms-in-business-analytics/

SOURCE UC San Diego Rady School of Management

Related Links

http://www.rady.ucsd.edu

