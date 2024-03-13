Radyus Research Forges Strategic Partnership with Southern Research to Propel Life Sciences Commercialization

ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radyus Research, a global drug development organization from Atlanta, Georgia, is excited to announce a pivotal strategic partnership with Southern Research, a Birmingham-based contract research organization with more than 80 years of experience in drug discovery and development. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of life sciences commercialization in the Southeast region. The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to offer a comprehensive umbrella offering to clients, with fully integrated preclinical services.

Radyus Research partners with Southern Research for an innovative alliance in the development of new drugs. Post this Southern Research Logo

By combining Southern Research's longstanding reputation for cutting-edge laboratory research with Radyus Research's innovative planning and project management approaches, this alliance will provide a one-stop solution for clients seeking to navigate the complexities of life sciences commercialization.

"We are very excited to continue creating synergy within the Southeast's biotech community," said Josh Carpenter, CEO at Southern Research. "The team at Radyus Research brings unique expertise that complements our own. Together, we will work closely to help our partners move their therapeutics forward with a compelling suite of combined services."

This partnership's primary goal is to foster a thriving ecosystem for life sciences companies in the region. By offering a comprehensive array of services under one roof, clients can benefit from seamless integration of preclinical services, including but not limited to drug discovery, development, clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing support.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Southern Research in this strategic partnership," said Marta New, CEO at Radyus Research. "Our combined expertise will not only enhance the services we offer but will also create new opportunities for life sciences companies to flourish in our region. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and accelerating the journey from concept to market."

Maria Thacker Goethe, President & CEO at Georgia Bio, is also excited about this joint regional ecosystem effort: "The Southeast region is rapidly advancing in terms of startups with game-changing and impactful technology innovations. Effective partnerships like this between Radyus Research and Southern Research are critical to the growing landscape in the region and will demonstrate innovative ways for collaboration."

Clients can expect a seamless experience with access to a full spectrum of consulting, project management, and laboratory testing services tailored to meet their unique needs in drug development. From initial research and development to preclinical toxicology testing and regulatory approval, the collaborative efforts of Southern Research and Radyus Research will provide comprehensive support every step of the way.

About Radyus Research

Radyus Research is a drug development group dedicated to accelerating clients' drug programs into the clinic. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Radyus Research offers a range of services aimed at providing comprehensive drug development planning and project management. Acting as an operating R&D partner to biotech companies, academic startups, and seed venture capital firms, we manage their programs through IND-enabling studies, IND application, and initiation of first in human trials. Our extensive expertise spans various modalities in immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, and neurosciences. We are based in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients across the globe in over 12 countries.

About Southern Research

Southern Research is a nonprofit, full-service contract research organization with over 80 years of experience in drug discovery and development. SR has helped shape modern cancer treatments by developing seven FDA-approved cancer drugs and testing more than half of active chemotherapies on the market. With state-of-the-art ABSL-3 facilities, SR also has deep expertise in infectious disease research and has conducted more than $35M in COVID-19 research alongside industry partners. SR's team of industry-leading experts provides personalized, white-glove support to our clients, including insightful project management, exceptional quality assurance, regulatory affairs guidance, and collaborative problem-solving.

SOURCE Radyus Research