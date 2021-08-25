RAE Health Awarded Second $1.5 Million NIH Grant

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital therapeutic leader RAE Health today announced they had been awarded a $1.5 million Phase II NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award to support a randomized controlled clinical trial initiating in early fall of 2021. The grant award will be used to build on preliminary clinical trials conducted from their Phase I SBIR awarded in June 2019.

The upcoming study will test the impact of RAE's real-time, automated behavioral interventions that are triggered by digital biomarkers. This real-time alerting offers a personalized intervention approach to mental health and treatment, an area that NIDA and behavioral research experts have identified as a critical next step for the field of drug abuse treatment. The trial will be conducted through joint efforts of Stephanie Carreiro, M.D. of University of Massachusetts Medical School and Premananda Indic, PhD of the University Texas at Tyler.

This award builds on and furthers RAE's development of their software platform and app currently being used to detect stress and cravings with wearable sensor technology facilitating just in time interventions. "We are excited to bring the right data at the right time to individuals and clinicians with substance use disorder and other mental health conditions," said RAE Co-founder, Megan Reinhardt, "Providing real-time, quantifiable data to create awareness of stress and cravings in mental health is a game changer for patients and clinicians."

This research will further build on RAE's published studies including "Wearable sensor-based detection of stress and craving in patients during treatment for substance use disorder: A mixed methods pilot study" https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0376871620300946.

About RAE Health

RAE Health (www.raehealth.com) is a mental health solutions company that bridges the gap between mobile health and digital therapeutics. The platform utilizes a patented algorithm with a wearable device connected to a mobile app to detect patterns of stress and cravings in real time. This provides individuals, patients, caregivers, providers, and licensees a clinically objective detection and intervention tool for better mental health. Current and developing applications include substance use disorders, pain management, suicide prevention, PTSD, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression.

RAE's technology has been the subject of multiple published research studies funded in part by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and is commercially available. It is time for individuals everywhere to Realize, Analyze, and Engage.

Media Contact:

Alex Walden

RAE Health

775.443.7836

[email protected]/ [email protected]

SOURCE RAE Health

Related Links

www.raehealth.com

