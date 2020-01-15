Rae Wellness Expands into First National Brick and Mortar Footprint
Direct-to-Consumer Wellness Brand to be Sold Offline for Guests at Target this January
Jan 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rae Wellness, the supplement brand designed for women making moves, announced today their first venture into brick and mortar retail, with an exclusive partnership at Target. Previously, the direct-to-consumer wellness company was sold solely at Raewellness.co and quickly garnered a strong digital presence among consumers. As the new year kicks off, so does the brand's growing footprint and increasing availability for women looking to alleviate the impact of everyday stress or those aiming to enhance their own personal wellness journey through a comprehensive ecosystem of targeted solutions.
"We're thrilled with the exciting response Rae Wellness has received from our direct-to-consumer channels and we fundamentally believe in providing high-quality products without the high price tag," said CEO and co-founder Angie Tebbe. "As a next step for our business, we are proud to be launching Rae Wellness at Target, a retailer that's established itself for identifying the most innovative direct-to-consumer brands and bringing them to the masses."
Rae will launch at Target in-stores and Target.com with the following products, made available in the retailer's beauty aisle:
- Beauty capsules
- Complexion capsules
- Daily Cleanse capsules
- DeStress capsules
- Hydration Drops
- Metabolism drops
- Pre/Pro Biotic capsules
- Sleep capsules
- Vegan Collagen Capsules
- Vegan Collagen Powder - Honey Citrus
- Vegan Collagen Powder – Unflavored
Rae supports women who are making their mark on the world feel their best from the inside out by targeting the effects of stress from life's everyday moments. Rae does this by creating blends of pure and powerful nutrients that work together to support wellness from within and are always accessible. Since day one, Rae Wellness has been committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women, meeting them where they are along their wellness journey.
ABOUT RAE WELLNESS
Founded in 2019, Rae Wellness quickly became a cult-favorite among women for its affordable pricing and innovative formulas. The brand delivers products that are vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, added sugar, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants. Rae is also championing nutrition, wellness and confidence for the next generation of women by providing 5% of all revenue to Girls Inc. – the nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. For more information, please visit https://raewellness.co/ and Target.com.
For press inquiries, please contact:
The Lede Company
Joshua Kyle Dickinson
joshua.dickinson@ledecompany.com
Sarah Cramer
sarah.cramer@ledecompany.com
SOURCE Rae Wellness
