Rae Wellness Expands into First National Brick and Mortar Footprint

"We're thrilled with the exciting response Rae Wellness has received from our direct-to-consumer channels and we fundamentally believe in providing high-quality products without the high price tag," said CEO and co-founder Angie Tebbe. "As a next step for our business, we are proud to be launching Rae Wellness at Target, a retailer that's established itself for identifying the most innovative direct-to-consumer brands and bringing them to the masses."

Rae will launch at Target in-stores and Target.com with the following products, made available in the retailer's beauty aisle:

Beauty capsules

Complexion capsules

Daily Cleanse capsules

DeStress capsules

Hydration Drops

Metabolism drops

Pre/Pro Biotic capsules

Sleep capsules

Vegan Collagen Capsules

Vegan Collagen Powder - Honey Citrus

Vegan Collagen Powder – Unflavored

Rae supports women who are making their mark on the world feel their best from the inside out by targeting the effects of stress from life's everyday moments. Rae does this by creating blends of pure and powerful nutrients that work together to support wellness from within and are always accessible. Since day one, Rae Wellness has been committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women, meeting them where they are along their wellness journey.

ABOUT RAE WELLNESS

Founded in 2019, Rae Wellness quickly became a cult-favorite among women for its affordable pricing and innovative formulas. The brand delivers products that are vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, added sugar, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants. Rae is also championing nutrition, wellness and confidence for the next generation of women by providing 5% of all revenue to Girls Inc. – the nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. For more information, please visit https://raewellness.co/ and Target.com .

For press inquiries, please contact:

The Lede Company

Joshua Kyle Dickinson

joshua.dickinson@ledecompany.com

Sarah Cramer

sarah.cramer@ledecompany.com

SOURCE Rae Wellness

Related Links

https://raewellness.co

