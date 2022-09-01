RAEDIO RELEASES "RAP SH!T: SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MAX ORIGINAL SERIES"

Featuring original music from Dreezy, BEAM, Tokyo Jetz and TeaMarrr, the Miami-infused LP from the hit HBO Max series is available worldwide, tomorrow September 2, 2022

Documentary "RAP SH!T: Crafting The Sonics of Miami" Available on YouTube Now

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raedio, an audio everywhere company, is pleased to announce the release of "Rap Sh!t: Soundtrack from the Max Original Series," available worldwide across all streaming platforms on Friday, Sept. 2. Fans can pre-save the project now ahead of its release.

"It's an incredible feeling to finally release Rap Sh!t into the world and have it be so well received," said Issa Rae, creator and executive producer. "Music is the soul of the show and our official soundtrack not only represents our characters but is a love letter to Miami and its unique sound."

Executive produced by creator, Issa Rae, the first season's LP will feature fan-favorite tracks like "Seduce & Scheme" and second single "Nann Badder" from Shawna & Mia (lead characters of the show played by Aida Osman & KaMillion ) as well as new, original material from Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, BEAM, and Raedio acts including TeaMarr, NCognita and many more.

"The development of the soundtrack has been months in the making, as many of the songs are a result of Camp Raedio," said Benoni Tagoe, president of Raedio. "The songwriting camp was held in Miami and designed as a creative space to allow artists and songwriters to create original music for the show and soundtrack. We're excited with the final result and can't wait for fans to hear the full LP" said Xtina Prince, Raedio's head of label and publishing.

To complement the soundtrack, Raedio has also released the documentary short "RAP SH!T: Crafting The Sonics of Miami," which highlights the creation of the project and how integral it was to capture the authenticity of the 305. The documentary is available on YouTube now.

"Rap Sh!t: Soundtrack from the Max Original Series" Tracklist

Seduce & Scheme (Car Freestyle) - Shawna & Mia Seduce & Scheme - Shawna & Mia Slob on My - Dreezy, Wifeybaby, Tim Gent and Vicky Vuittan Stank Ass Walk - Jean Deaux , TT the Artist and Alex Mali Do It - Kiddo Marv and Dreezy Just RIde - Tokyo Jetz Freak A Leak - O.G. Kurb and WiLLiE Collins Ave - Beam and O.G. Kurb F U Money - NCognita and Teamarr Walk with a Walk - Hood Brat, TT the Artist and BranBaby Molly Poppin - Hood Brat and O.G. Kurb Scam Bitch - King Bucc Nann Badder - Shawna & Mia Tongue (Bonus Track) - Reina Reign

