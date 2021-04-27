Raedio Signs Award-Winning Podcast Duo "The Read" To First-Of-Its-Kind Record Deal For Original Comedy Album

For eight years, writers and entertainment personalities, Kid Fury and Crissle, formally and jointly known as The Read, have galvanized audiences with their unfiltered opinions and launched a streaming mammoth. With more than 150 million listeners in over 60 countries worldwide, The Read has been a prominent player in the podcast era and shaped the way that audiences consume content.

"I have been a fan of Crissle and Kid Fury for almost a decade now and The Read has been my weekly comfort food," says Issa Rae, founder of Raedio. "I can't wait for everyone to experience their brilliant comedic commentary in such a specially-curated, timeless format."

As a disruptor and innovator in the music industry, Raedio is changing the way that audio is shared, distributed, and consumed, making them the perfect conduit to helm this original comedy album. Conceptually, the album will pair original commentary from the dynamic duo on historic pop culture moments alongside original music from today's most prolific artists.

"Working with Benoni, Issa and the Raedio team was a natural decision because we have been immense mutual supporters for our entire digital careers," said The Read. "A comedy album is new territory for us, but Raedio has been instrumental in helping us develop the vision for this project and collaborating with them has been exciting and such a joy. We're excited to break new ground and give our fans new ways to tune in and engage with us."

Set to be released later this summer, the album will be preceded by an official debut single, full-length track list, artwork, and accompanying visuals.

ABOUT RAEDIO

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond. Raedio also provides music supervision services for multiple television projects at STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU and more, as well as feature films. The Raedio team also institutes 360-degree integration by way of partnerships with Kobalt for publishing.

For more information, please visit TheRaedio.com and follow @TheRaedio on social platforms.

ABOUT THE READ

THE READ, hosted by Kid Fury & Crissle, has been the #1 Comedy Podcast on iTunes and is heard in over 60 countries with over 150 million listens worldwide. The podcast also tours as a hugely successful live show, with over 75,000 tickets sold (and counting) across the US, Europe, and Canada. THE READ has appeared on countless 'Best Of' lists, including Buzzfeed's #1 Comedy Podcast You Need to Listen To, Business Insider's Most Hilarious Podcast of the Year, and was named the "Best of iTunes" for several years.

SOURCE Raedio