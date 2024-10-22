Rael Beauty to Enter Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide

The Leader in Clean K-Beauty Acne Care Lands In-Store and Online at Ulta Beauty

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rael, the leading brand in holistic cycle care with K-Beauty inspired products spanning across skincare, feminine wellness, and supplements launched its beauty line at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com on October 21st, 2024 with 16 SKUs.

As a pioneer in the wellness sector, Rael is renowned for delivering clean, efficacious skincare products infused with cutting-edge Korean beauty technology. The upcoming launch at Ulta Beauty marks a significant milestone for Rael, bringing its unique K-Beauty innovations to a wider audience. Rael distinguishes itself as the only wellness brand offering a comprehensive range of clean products that cater to skincare, feminine care, and supplements. With this launch, Rael continues its mission to empower consumers to look and feel their best throughout their entire cycle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty, a true pioneer in the retail space and the first retailer to boldly launch wellness focused on holistic care", said Yanghee Paik, CEO of Rael. "Ulta Beauty has been at the forefront of introducing innovative technology and trends from K-Beauty to the U.S. market. With our dedicated product development team based in Korea and headquarters in Los Angeles, all Rael skincare products leverage the expertise of K-Beauty technology. Our shared visions and values make this partnership particularly exciting and we can't wait to bring our story to life together."

"With the launch at Ulta Beauty, Rael will be in over 19,000 stores in the US," explains Lauren Consiglio, President of Rael. "We couldn't be happier to be working with Ulta Beauty to launch a 360-degree marketing program including staff training, in-store merchandising, a rich sampling and promotional plan, and much more. Ulta Beauty not only leads the way in telling a full wellness story, they are also pioneering in K-Beauty offerings, which makes them the perfect partner for Rael. We look forward to collaborating with Ulta Beauty to introduce a unique and novel skincare experience to consumers."

Rael is redefining period care with a comprehensive portfolio of self-care solutions that offer clean, effective ingredients tailored for the modern consumer. These products are designed to support all phases of the menstrual cycle and address the impact on overall wellness beyond menstruation. Committed to educating consumers about holistic cycle care, Rael recognizes how the menstrual cycle—encompassing the menstrual, follicular, ovulation, and luteal phases—affects physical and mental well-being.

Rael has been at the forefront of introducing innovative K-Beauty products to the United States with one of its most popular offerings, acne patches. Recognizing the effectiveness of this K-Beauty innovation, Rael now offers eight different types of acne patches with a Miracle Patch sold every three seconds. The brand continues to innovate within the acne patch segment, most recently launching the Miracle Patch Advanced Strength Retinol Spot Cover, which features active ingredients such as retinol, ceramide, and niacinamide that are released in stages for maximum effectiveness. Additionally, Rael has introduced the Miracle Clear Brightening Carotene Pads, a next-generation toner pad with a unique dual texture that can be used as a targeted sheet mask or convenient toner. These innovations, along with the Miracle Clear collection, are now available at Ulta Beauty.

Rael Beauty products are free of Animal-Derived Ingredients, Synthetic Fragrance, Artificial Dyes, Parabens, PEGs, Phenoxyethanol, Mineral Oil, Silicones, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Gluten.

For more information, please visit www.getrael.com or Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com starting October 21st.

ABOUT RAEL

Rael is made by women for all people who bleed. Founded by three Korean American women in Los Angeles, including CEO Yanghee Paik in 2017, Rael empowers people to make healthier choices for their bodies through its safe and high-performance personal care products and making them accessible around the world. Thoughtfully designed with clean ingredients inspired by nature, Rael's products are manufactured with cutting-edge South Korean manufacturing technology to deliver the latest innovations in feminine and skin care, providing a 360° holistic solution for the modern woman.

