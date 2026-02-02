Raelian Movement and International Coalition Submit Historic Proposal to President Trump's Board of Peace for Extraterrestrial Embassy in Gaza

WASHINGTON and GENEVA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An international coalition of scientists and civil society organizations has formally submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Board of Peace—chaired by President Donald J. Trump—advocating for the creation of an Embassy of Peace for Extraterrestrial Relations in Gaza. The proposal forms part of a long-term vision for regional reconstruction and sustainable peace.

The initiative is endorsed by over 250 scientists and 36 organizations, including the International Raelian Movement, which represents nearly 2.2 million members worldwide. Supporters believe that Gaza—long marked by conflict and humanitarian crises—can become a global symbol of peace, diplomacy, and planetary renewal.

"Decades of conflict have proven that security cannot exist without dignity, stability, and hope," said Léon Mellul, Raelian Chief Rabbi and spokesperson. "Temporary ceasefires and fragmented aid efforts have failed. What we need now is a civilizational project—a comprehensive initiative grounded in peace, governance, and economic revival."

Building upon President Trump's recent remarks envisioning Gaza as the "Riviera of the Middle East," the coalition argues that hosting an internationally recognized diplomatic institution would attract billions in tourism, generate significant employment, and position Gaza as a spiritual and cultural capital with unprecedented global visibility.

At the heart of the proposal is the establishment of a neutral, internationally governed site dedicated to preparing for and managing potential future contact with non-terrestrial intelligence. Proponents emphasize that this is a preventive and stabilizing initiative, focused on transparency, coordination, and peaceful engagement—as an alternative to panic or militarized responses.

The proposal further calls for the adoption of an Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961)—to establish a legal framework for Embassies for Extraterrestrial Civilizations. This protocol would adapt existing diplomatic principles to unprecedented interstellar contexts, while safeguarding international law, security, and public trust.

Led by the Raelian Movement, the coalition is also calling for an International Summit in Gaza to deliberate on, adopt, and eventually ratify this Optional Protocol—marking a historic first in humanity's diplomatic readiness.

"Supporters believe that the Board of Peace is uniquely positioned to champion this visionary initiative," concluded Mellul. "This is an opportunity to show the world that humanity is ready—to face both present conflicts and future unknowns with wisdom, restraint, and unity."

SOURCE Raelian Movement