Raelians urge U.N. Member States ambassadors to support the "Embassy for Extraterrestrials" project

NEW YORK,, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 'ET Embassy Day'— each year slated to take place on the first Saturday of April — Raelians worldwide will, once again, intensify their awareness campaign and invite the public to join and contribute to this unique endeavor sponsored by the International Raelian Movement.

"Our goal is to have the United Nations adopt an addendum to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entitled 'Optional Protocol concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials," explained Daniel Turcotte — Raelian Guide and Head of the International Raelian Movement Embassy Project.

"The UN Secretary-General's office explained that the Secretary-General will open a debate on the issue only if asked by a sufficient number of UN member states ambassadors," added Turcotte.

Turcotte also explained that Raelians are launching an international awareness campaign to motivate citizens of all countries to send an e-letter to their respective UN ambassador requesting that they present the case for the 'Optional Protocol concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials' to the UN General Assembly. The hope is to be compelling enough for them to hold an international diplomatic conference to discuss that optional protocol drafted and submitted by Raelians.



It is noteworthy that 'ET Embassy Day' also comes in the midst of a renewed interest in the UFO phenomenon with the 'UFO Disclosure Report' slated to be released this coming June by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF). The official confirmation made by the US Department of Defense last year, to the effect that some UFOs are likely to be of extraterrestrial origin, gives an even greater significance to the ET Embassy Day project.

According to recent polls conducted in many countries and in 15 different languages, more than 60% of the global population believes that life exists on other planets and they would welcome an official contact.

"As a response to the demands of their citizens regarding the 'Optional Protocol Concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials', we believe the UN General Assembly will, sooner or later, be left with no other alternative than to discuss the necessary diplomatic arrangements for humanity to welcome this extraterrestrial civilization to Earth," Turcotte added. "And if the UN doesn't take the lead, then the countries we are already in discussions with certainly will. We will happily work with these enlightened nations to identify the best possible location for the Embassy Project," he concluded.

