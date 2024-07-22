RAF Hawk Jets to Trial Revolutionary Red 6 Augmented Reality Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Air Force is poised to redefine pilot training with the test of a revolutionary airborne augmented reality (AR) technology on its Hawk advanced training jet by the end of the year, marking a significant leap forward in aviation innovation.

Representatives of BAE Systems and Red 6 pose with RAF officers in front of a Hawk T.Mk 2 during the Royal International Air Tattoo, which was held at RAF Fairford.

It has awarded a contract to BAE Systems to conduct an in-flight demonstration of the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) developed by AR specialists Red 6 on a Hawk TMk2 aircraft. ATARS, developed by Red 6, enables pilots to identify, engage, and defeat virtual adversaries and co-operate with synthetic wingmen while airborne in real time. This groundbreaking technology made for pilots introduces a first-of-its-kind AR system enabling users to perceive full-color, high fidelity assets outdoors and high-speed environments.

"This demonstration highlights our joint commitment to advancing pilot training, empowering the next generation of aviators with state-of-the-art technology to lead the way towards unmatched airborne readiness and operational excellence," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Announcing the trial at Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) today, Air Commodore Rob Caine, Head of Flying Training and Director Flying Training, No 22 Group RAF, said, "Exploitation of novel technologies in an essential part of ensuring the RAF is able to sustain our combat edge and succeed on operations against a constantly evolving adversary. This latest development is a very exciting proposition and opportunity, and we are all looking forward to seeing the outcomes."

The contract was delivered by the UK Military Flying Training System (MFTS) Hawk Delivery Team at Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the UK MOD.

UKMFTS Head, Commodore Steve Jose said, "We are always looking for opportunities that innovative technologies potentially offer to improve our training delivery. Working collaboratively with industry we were able to deliver this contract at pace to allow the RAF to investigate this exciting technology to help inform future decisions around fighter pilots training."

To advance the project, BAE Systems and Red 6 have carried out 3D scanning and feasibility assessments on the Hawk TMk2 aircraft at RAF Valley, the home of No 4 Flying Training School, responsible for training the UK's next generation of world-class fighter pilot.

ATARS will be temporarily integrated into the aircraft which equips pilots for life in frontline fast jets including Typhoon and F-35 Lightning.

The National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), the UK Government's corporate venturing arm for dual-use advanced technologies is supporting Red 6 with its integration into BAE Systems' Hawk.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operates in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

