RAF INNOVATES THE FUTURE OF PILOT TRAINING WITH REVOLUTIONARY RED 6 AUGMENTED REALITY TECHNOLOGY ON HAWK JET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Royal Air Force (RAF) took a significant leap forward in redefining pilot training with the completion of successful demonstration flights of a revolutionary airborne augmented reality (AR) technology, ATARS (Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System), on its Hawk advanced training jet. RAF test pilots were able to identify, engage, and defeat virtual adversaries and co-operate with synthetic wingmen while airborne in real time.

"We're thrilled to see the Royal Air Force embrace the transformative potential of ATARS (Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System). This successful demonstration marks a massive milestone in, showcasing how Red 6's technology will revolutionize pilot training. By projecting synthetically generated entities through Red 6's patented augmented reality technology into the field of view of the pilots, ATARS negates the need to provide live aircraft and instructors for students to fly with, or against. This revolutionary technology promises to transform the capacity and quality of UK Military Flying Training by increasing the throughput of students at enormous cost savings to the MoD. It's an honour to collaborate with the RAF as we redefine the future of aviation training," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

This summer, the RAF awarded a contract to BAE Systems to conduct the in-flight demonstration of ATARS, developed by AR specialists Red 6, on a Hawk TMk2 aircraft. The contract was delivered by the UK Military Flying Training System (MFTS) Hawk Delivery Team at Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the UK MOD.

Air Commodore Rob Caine, the RAF's Head of Flying Training, said: "Exploitation of novel technologies like this is an essential part of ensuring the RAF is able to sustain our combat edge and to be ready to fly, fight, and win when called upon by our Country. This latest development is a very exciting proposition and a huge opportunity to improve training quality, increase throughput and lower essential overheads like aircraft, airspace, and instructors. We are all looking forward to seeing how we can take this kind of technology into our plans for the future."

This demonstration is full circle for Red 6 Founder and CEO, Daniel Robinson. Robinson was a Qualified Weapons Instructor on the Tornado F3 with the Royal Air Force, before being selected as the first non-American to fly the F-22 Raptor for the USAF. In 2018, he formed Red 6 with a vision to transform military flying training for all allied nations world-wide.

The ATARS assessment has provided the UK essential insights into the value of capabilities such as augmented reality which can be considered for inclusion in the UK's Military Flying Training System. Red 6 looks forward to continuing to work with the RAF to deliver a paradigm shift in capacity and capability, while delivering enormous cost savings to the MoD.

ABOUT RED 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full colour demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operates in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

Red6ar.com