Rafael Fellové's new book "Money, For What?" is an illuminating novel proving that money can't provide the true happiness a person is looking for.

Fellové shares, "When there is money, everything can be done and bought. However, certain things cannot be bought because their value is not material. In life, there are sometimes many situations that hurt and are easy to heal since they take a long time to accept them as they are. Because I think they are never forgotten since they are very deep and indelible scars."

Published by Page Publishing, Rafael Fellové's awe-inspiring work conveys a timely message that no matter how a person tries to solve every problem with money, it will never be enough.

There are things that money can't buy and will never be able to fix; true love and inner peace.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Money, For What?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

