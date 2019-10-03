Rafael Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $4.9 million and a loss per share of $0.35 for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Fourth quarter revenue was $1.4 million and the loss per share was $0.16.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Rafael Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in which the Company holds preferred equity and a warrant to increase ownership to 56% of the fully diluted equity interests, reached an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan.  Ono gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Rafael Pharma's lead drug candidate, CPI-613® (devimistat) and related compounds for all indications in certain Asia-Pacific region countries.  Rafael Pharma received an upfront payment of $12.9 million, with the right to an additional $150.3 million contingent on attainment of certain developmental and commercial milestones. Rafael Pharma will also receive low-double digit royalties based on net sales.
  • Rafael Pharma continued to expand its pivotal Phase 3 trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) adding clinical trial sites in France, Austria, South Korea and Spain.
  • Rafael Pharma continued to expand its pivotal Phase 3 trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer adding clinical trial sites in France, Korea and Israel.
  • Future Oncology, a peer-reviewed medical journal, published two manuscripts about the details of ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies at Rafael Pharma.
  • LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company in which we hold a majority interest, was awarded a Horizon 2020 Phase 1 grant for the project: Promitil® - a new 'smart' nanomedicine for cancer chemo-radiotherapy. Horizon 2020 is a research and innovation program of the European Union.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings
"During the fourth quarter, our key pharma holding, Rafael Pharma, continued to advance its clinical development programs, including pivotal, multi-jurisdictional, Phase 3 trials of CPI-613® (devimistat).  Rafael Pharma also reached an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceuticals reflecting the promise of Rafael Pharma's lead drug candidate. 

"In addition, we have established a wholly-owned venture to develop a pipeline of therapeutic compounds including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism.  The venture is pursuing collaborative research agreements with scientists from top academic institutions.

"We also continue our efforts to realize the value of our real estate holdings including our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings, Inc., ("Rafael Holdings" or "the Company"), a Delaware corporation, owns interests in commercial real estate assets and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies. The commercial real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark, New Jersey, Piscataway, New Jersey and in Israel.  The pharmaceutical holdings include interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology-focused, pharmaceutical company and in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology-focused pharmaceutical company based in Israel.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)



July 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,024

$

15,803

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $122 and $82 at July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

450

287

Marketable securities



24,701

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

280

3,300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

507

421

Total current assets

13,261

44,512







Property and equipment, net

48,733

50,113

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

70,018

13,300

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

2,000

2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds

5,125

4,218

Deferred income tax assets, net

19

In-process research and development and patents

1,575

1,651

Other assets

1,412

1,126







TOTAL ASSETS

$

142,143

$

116,920







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY












CURRENT LIABILITIES





Trade accounts payable

$

795

$

367

Accrued expenses

605

500

Other current liabilities

27

24

Total current liabilities

1,427

891







Due to Related Parties

65

276

Convertible debt, net of discount of $54 – Related Party

14,946

Other liabilities

292

188

Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party

649

TOTAL LIABILITIES

17,379

1,355







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES












EQUITY





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

8

8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,142,502 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

131

118

Additional paid-in capital

112,898

103,636

Accumulated deficit

(5,840)

(1,108)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,784

4,043

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

110,981

106,697

Noncontrolling interests

13,783

8,868

TOTAL EQUITY

124,764

115,565







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

142,143

$

116,920

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share data)



Year Ended July 31,


2019

2018

REVENUES:



Rental – Third Party

$

1,452

$

1,275

Rental – Related Party

2,125

2,223

Parking

874

873

Other – Related Party

480

Total Revenue

4,931

4,371







COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Selling, general and administrative

8,821

5,519

Research and development

1,027

995

Depreciation and amortization

1,779

1,698

Loss from operations

(6,696)

(3,841)







Interest income, net

469

16

Net gains resulting from foreign exchange transactions

47

32

Net loss on equity investments



(104)

Gain on sales of marketable securities

330

12

Unrealized gain on Investments – Hedge Funds

907

Gain on disposal of bonus shares



246

Loss before income taxes

(4,943)

(3,639)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

19

(8,437)

Net Loss

(4,924)

(12,076)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(231)

(427)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(4,693)

$

(11,649)







OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Net Loss

$

(4,924)

$

(12,076)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



(308)

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities



1,869

Foreign currency translation adjustments

298

166

Total Comprehensive Loss

(4,626)

(10,349)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

173

(107)

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(4,453)

$

(10,456)







Loss per share attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:





Basic and diluted

$

(0.35)

$

(0.93)







Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share:





Basic and diluted

13,275,239

12,485,000

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share data)



Year Ended July 31,


2019

2018

Operating activities



Net loss

$

(4,924)

$

(12,076)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

1,779

1,698

Deferred income taxes

(19)

8,859

Interest income on Rafael Pharmaceuticals Series D Convertible Note

(848)

Interest income

(37)

Net realized and unrealized gain on sale of marketable securities

(330)

Net realized and unrealized gain on Investments - Hedge Funds

(907)

Provision for doubtful accounts

122

Non-cash compensation

372

104

Amortization of debt discount

17

657

Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares



(246)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



13

Net gain resulting from foreign exchange transactions



(32)







Change in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable

(285)

(23)

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

(86)

(258)

Write off of patents

76

Other assets

275

(586)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

533

(35)

Other current liabilities

3

(10)

Due to Related Party

654

2

Due from Related Party

(280)

Accrued Interest - Related Party

649

Other liabilities

104

118

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,132)

(1,815)







Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment

(399)

(710)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

25,031

6,670

Purchase of investments



(151)

Cash advances to IDT Corporation, net of repayments



(1,700)

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals

(55,870)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(31,238)

4,109







Financing activities





Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity

4,587

Repayment of loan by Rafael Pharmaceuticals, including interest

3,335

Proceeds from sale of shares

7,777

Proceeds from exercise of options

190

864

Cash advances from IDT Corporation, net of repayments



886

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note

15,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

30,889

1,750

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(298)

3

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,779)

4,047

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

15,803

11,756

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

12,024

$

15,803







Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities





Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$

39

$

Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – related party

$

71

$

Series D Convertible Note and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$

10,848

$

Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$

864

$

Cash payments made for taxes

$


$

Cash payments made for interest

$


$

