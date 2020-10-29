Rafael Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Oct 29, 2020, 16:30 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $4.9 million and a loss per share of $0.66 for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Fourth quarter revenue was $1.2 million with a loss per share of $0.34.

Q4 FY 2020 Consolidated Highlights

  • Revenue of $1.2 million in Q4 FY2020, generated by Rafael Holdings' real estate portfolio, was unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The loss per share of $0.34 increased from $0.16 in the year ago quarter largely due to additional investment in the Company's wholly owned pharmaceutical research venture, the Barer Institute.
  • In August after the quarter close, the company sold its commercial real estate property in Piscataway, New Jersey for $3.9 million

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

At July 31, 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries collectively owned securities representing 51% of the outstanding capital stock of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and approximately 37% on a fully diluted basis.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for Rafael Pharma's lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.  Rafael's clinical trial will focus on the treatment of relapsed or refractory clear cell sarcoma.
  • Ono Pharmaceutical Co., has begun a multicenter, open-label Phase 1 study in Japan for patients with pancreatic cancer. The study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of CPI-613®️ (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX).
  • Rafael Pharma reached its target enrollment of 500 patients in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500).  The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of CPI-613®️ (devimistat) in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as first-line therapy. Efficacy data for this trial could be available for analysis as early as the second quarter of calendar year 2021.
  • Rafael Pharma has crossed the midpoint to its first interim analysis in enrollment for its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613® (devimistat) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The multicenter, open-label, randomized pivotal trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead compound devimistat in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone (CHAM) in older patients. The efficacy data for this trial couuld be available for interim analysis as early as the second quarter of calendar year 2021.
  • Rafael Pharma expanded its Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma/leukemia.
  • Rafael Pharma entered into a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the effects of CPI-613® (devimistat) with or without chemotherapy agents, including oxaliplatin/cisplatin/5-FU/carboplatin/taxol, on esophageal cancer cells.

LipoMedix
At July 31, 2020, Rafael Holdings held 67% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery. This stake is inclusive of 4 million shares of LipoMedix purchased in May 2020 for $1 million including conversion of outstanding bridge notes.

Barer Institute
The Barer Institute has identified and begun to evaluate new therapeutic compounds, including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism, through internal development and in-licensing. It is working to validate newly discovered biomarkers for resistance and sensitivity within its portfolio compounds and to identify certain novel targetable mechanisms of action. In addition, the Barer Institute has identified several potential lead compounds for clinical development and found combinations that may meaningfully increase the efficacy of certain clinical compounds.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings
"Rafael Holdings' continued to execute on our strategic vision in the fourth quarter, selling our Piscataway property and further increasing our majority stake in LipoMedix.  In August, Rafael Pharma announced a major milestone – fully enrolling its pivotal Phase 3 Avenger 500 study for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.  Results could be available as early as the second quarter of 2021. The Barer Institute has multiple compounds under development and collaboration programs in process with some of the premier academic centers in the country."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies.  The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.  Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism.  The company also holds commercial real estate assets in New Jersey and Jerusalem. For more information, visit our website at rafaelholdings.com.

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands except for share and per share data)



July 31,


2020

2019

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,206

$

12,024

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $218 and $122 at July 31,
  2020 and 2019, respectively

267


450

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

118


280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

273


507

Assets held for sale

2,968



Total current assets

9,832


13,261









Property and equipment, net

44,433


48,733

Equity investment – RP Finance

192



Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

70,018


70,018

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

1,201


2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds

7,510


5,125

Deferred income tax assets, net

6


19

In-process research and development and patents

1,575


1,575

Other assets

1,580


1,412

TOTAL ASSETS

$

136,347

$

142,143

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade accounts payable

$

921

$

795

Accrued expenses

1,191


605

Amount due for purchase of membership interest

3,500



Other current liabilities

115


27

Total current liabilities

5,727


1,427









Due to related parties




65

Convertible debt, net of discount of $0 and $54 - Related Party




14,946

Other liabilities

92


292

Accrued interest on convertible debt - Related Party




649

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,819


17,379









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















EQUITY







Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and
  outstanding as of July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively

8


8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,034,598 issued and
  15,028,536 outstanding as of July 31, 2020, and 13,142,502 shares issued and outstanding as of
  July 31, 2019

149


131

Additional paid-in capital

129,136


112,898

Accumulated deficit

(16,255)


(5,840)

Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment

3,762


3,784

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

116,800


110,981

Noncontrolling interests

13,728


13,783

TOTAL EQUITY

130,528


124,764

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

136,347

$

142,143

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands except for share and per share data)



Year Ended July 31,


2020

2019

REVENUES





Rental – Third Party

$

1,516

$

1,452

Rental – Related Party

2,082


2,125

Parking

832


874

Other – Related Party

480


480

Total Revenue

4,910


4,931









COSTS AND EXPENSES







Selling, general and administrative

9,118


8,821

Research and development

2,391


1,027

Depreciation



1,866


1,779

Loss from operations

(8,465)


(6,696)









Interest (expense) income, net

(32)


469

Net (loss) gain resulting from foreign exchange transactions

(5)


47

Gain on sale of marketable securities




330

Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals

(799)



Unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds

2,385


907

Loss before income taxes

(6,916)


(4,943)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(29)


19

Impairment of equity method investment of Altira

(4,000)



Equity in earnings of RP Finance

192



Consolidated net loss

(10,753)


(4,924)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(338)


(231)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(10,415)

$

(4,693)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







Net Loss

$

(10,753)

$

(4,924)

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

(22)


298

Total Comprehensive Loss

(10,775)


(4,626)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)


173

Total Comprehensive loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(10,784)

$

(4,453)









Loss per share







Basic and Diluted

$

(0.66)

$

(0.35)









Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share







Basic and Diluted

15,764,829


13,275,239

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Year Ended July 31,


2020

2019

Operating activities







Net loss

$

(10,753)

$

(4,924)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation

1,866


1,779

Deferred income taxes

13


(19)

Interest income on Rafael Pharmaceuticals Series D Convertible Note




(848)

Interest income




(37)

Net gain on sale of marketable securities




(330)

Net unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds

(2,385)


(907)

Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals

799



Impairment of equity method investment of Altira

4,000



Equity in earnings of RP Finance

(192)



Provision for doubtful accounts

96


122

Noncash compensation

684


372

Amortization of debt discount

54


17

Write-off of patents




76









Change in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

87


(285)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

234


(86)

Other assets

(168)


275

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

713


533

Other current liabilities

88


3

Due to related parties

(65)


654

Due from related parties

162


(280)

Accrued interest - Related Party

19


649

Other liabilities

82


104

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,666)


(3,132)









Investing activities







Purchase of investment in Altira

(500)



Purchases of property and equipment

(534)


(399)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities




25,031

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals




(55,870)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,034)


(31,238)









Financing activities







Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity




4,587

Repayment of loan from Rafael Pharmaceuticals, including interest




3,335

Proceeds from exercise of options

29


190

Proceed from sale of shares




7,777

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note




15,000

Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes

(125)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(96)


30,889

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(22)


(298)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,818)


(3,779)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

12,024


15,803

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

6,206

$

12,024









Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities







Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$



$

39

Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt - Related Party

$



$

71

Debt and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$



$

10,848

Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$



$

864

Amount due for purchase of membership interest

$

3,500

$


Transfer of asset held for sale

$

2,968

$


Conversion of LipoMedix Bridge Notes

$

283

$


Conversions of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest

$

15,668

$


SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.

