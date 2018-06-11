Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"We are pleased to report Rafael Holding's first quarterly results as an independent public company following completion of our spin-off from IDT Corporation on March 26th. Financial results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations and reflected the added expense of being a public company. Our balance sheet remains very strong, with $44.0 million in working capital – current assets less current liabilities -- and no debt.

"With a successful spin-off in our rear-view mirror, we are focused on both of our operating segments to maximize value for our stockholders.

"On the real estate side, we are working to optimize our property portfolio. In Newark, New Jersey, where we hold a 20-story commercial property and an associated garage property, we are seeking experienced real estate development partners to take full advantage of the buoyant local market.

"On the pharma side of our business, we are encouraged by Rafael Pharmaceuticals' recently reported results from its Phase II clinical trial of its lead drug, CPI-613 in Acute Myeloid leukemia (AML) and look forward to its planned launch of its global, randomized Phase III trials of CPI-613 for patients with Stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer and relapsed/refractory AML."

"LipoMedix is making good progress on the development and study of its flagship prodrug, Promitil and was recently awarded a patent for the use of Promitil in conjunction with radiotherapy."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings include properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space.





RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS



April 30,

2018

July 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



(in thousands) Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,605

$ 11,756 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $82 at April 30, 2018

and July 31, 2017 406

264 Marketable securities 30,942

— Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals 1,600

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets 645

147







Total current assets 44,198

12,167 Property and equipment, net 50,554

51,160 Investments - Rafael Pharmaceuticals 11,700

13,478 Investments - Other 5,949

— Deferred income tax assets, net 8

8,859 Patents 180

— In-process research and development 1,575

— Other assets 920

540 Total assets $ 115,084

$ 86,204





Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 362

$ 115 Accrued expenses 296

213 Other current liabilities 27

35 Total current liabilities 685

363 (Due from) due to related parties (621)

23,693 Other liabilities 70

70 Total liabilities 134

24,126





Commitments and contingencies



Equity:



Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders'/members' equity:



Group equity —

50,427 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares

– 50,000,000; 787,163 and nil shares

issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018 and

July 31, 2017, respectively 8

— Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares

– 200,000,000; 11,754,835 and nil shares

issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018 and

July 31, 2017, respectively 118

— Additional paid in capital 103,509

— Accumulated deficit (192)

— Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,998

2,316 Total Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders'/members' equity 105,441

52,743 Noncontrolling interests 9,509

9,335 Total equity 114,950

62,078 Total liabilities and equity $ 115,084

$ 86,204







See accompanying notes to consolidated and combined financial statements.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

April 30,

Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2018

2017

2018

2017





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

























Rental – Third Party

$ 400

$ 219

$ 1,085

$ 661

Rental – Related Party



447



854



1,442



2,680

Parking



246



209



630



677

Total revenues



1,093



1,282



3,157



4,018

Costs and expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



1,402



1,035



4,481



2,667

Depreciation and amortization



422



411



1,276



1,233

(Loss) income from operations



(731)



(164)



(2,600)



118

Interest income



(71)



(1)



(75)



(8)

Net losses (gains) resulting from foreign exchange transactions



28



(136)



(90)



(167)

Net gains on sales of marketable securities



(24)



—



(24)



(167)

Net loss on equity investments



—



—



104



—

Gain on disposal of bonus shares



—



—



(246)



—

(Loss) income before income taxes



(664)



(27)



(2,269)



293

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(5)



38



8,438



68

Net (loss) income



(659)



(65)



(10,707)



225

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



128



—



304



—

Net (loss) income attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc

$ (531)

$ (65)

$ (10,403)

$ 225





























(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:

























Basic

$ (0.04)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.83)

$ 0.02

Diluted

$ (0.04)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.83)

$ 0.02





























Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of (loss) earnings per share:

























Basic



12,542



12,542



12,542



12,542

Diluted



12,542



12,542



12,542



12,542































See accompanying notes to consolidated and combined financial statements.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2018

2017



(in thousands) Operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (10,403)

$ 225

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net

cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 1,276

1,256

Deferred income taxes 8,851

(72)

Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares (246)

—

Realized gain on marketable securities (24)

—

Non-cash compensation 616

—

Interest in the equity of investments (80)

—

Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and rents receivable (142)

(40)

Other current assets and prepaid expenses (392)

(117)

Other assets (355)

(298)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 223

155

Other current liabilities (8)

(7)

Due from related parties (386)

(1,758)

Other liabilities —

178











Net cash used in operating activities (1,070)

(478)







Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (572)

(1,590)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 436

—

Purchase of investments —

(8,300)







Net cash used in investing activities (136)

(9,890)







Financing activities



Proceeds from sale of member interests in CS Pharma Holdings, LLC —

10,000

Cash advances from related parties, net of repayments —

9,767







Net cash used in financing activities —

19,767

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 55

(9)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,151)

9,390

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,756

2,339







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,605

$ 11,729







Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities



Cash payments made for taxes $ —

$ —







Cash payments made for interest $ —

$ —









