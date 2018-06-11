Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $1.1 million and a loss per share of $0.04 for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

Financial Highlights
(Results are for 3Q FY2018 compared to 3Q FY2017)

  • Revenue of $1.1 million compared to $1.3 million
  • Loss from operations of $731 thousand compared to $164 thousand
  • Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $531 thousand compared to $65 thousand
  • Loss per share of $0.04 compared to $0.01

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings
"We are pleased to report Rafael Holding's first quarterly results as an independent public company following completion of our spin-off from IDT Corporation on March 26th.  Financial results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations and reflected the added expense of being a public company.  Our balance sheet remains very strong, with $44.0 million in working capital – current assets less current liabilities -- and no debt.

"With a successful spin-off in our rear-view mirror, we are focused on both of our operating segments to maximize value for our stockholders.

"On the real estate side, we are working to optimize our property portfolio.  In Newark, New Jersey, where we hold a 20-story commercial property and an associated garage property, we are seeking experienced real estate development partners to take full advantage of the buoyant local market.

"On the pharma side of our business, we are encouraged by Rafael Pharmaceuticals' recently reported results from its Phase II clinical trial of its lead drug, CPI-613 in Acute Myeloid leukemia (AML) and look forward to its planned launch of its global, randomized Phase III trials of CPI-613 for patients with Stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer and relapsed/refractory AML."

"LipoMedix is making good progress on the development and study of its flagship prodrug, Promitil and was recently awarded a patent for the use of Promitil in conjunction with radiotherapy."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies.  The real estate holdings include properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel.  The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. 


RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS


April 30,
2018

July 31,
2017

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$        10,605

$     11,756

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for
 doubtful accounts of $82 at April 30, 2018 
     and July 31, 2017

406

264

Marketable securities

30,942

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

1,600

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

645

147




Total current assets

44,198

12,167

Property and equipment, net

50,554

51,160

Investments - Rafael Pharmaceuticals

11,700

13,478

Investments - Other

5,949

Deferred income tax assets, net

8

8,859

Patents

180

In-process research and development

1,575

Other assets

920

540

Total assets

$     115,084

$     86,204



Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$             362

$           115

Accrued expenses

296

213

Other current liabilities

27

35

Total current liabilities

685

363

(Due from) due to related parties

(621)

23,693

Other liabilities

70

70

Total liabilities

134

24,126



Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders'/members' equity:

Group equity


50,427

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares
– 50,000,000; 787,163 and nil shares 
     issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018 and
July 31, 2017, respectively

8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares
  – 200,000,000; 11,754,835 and nil shares 
     issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2018 and
July 31, 2017, respectively

118

Additional paid in capital

103,509

Accumulated deficit

(192)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,998

2,316

Total Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders'/members' equity

105,441

52,743

Noncontrolling interests

9,509

9,335

Total equity

114,950

62,078

Total liabilities and equity

$     115,084

$     86,204



See accompanying notes to consolidated and combined financial statements.

 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
April 30,

Nine Months Ended
April 30,


2018

2017

2018

2017


(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:












Rental – Third Party

$

400

$

219

$

1,085

$

661

Rental – Related Party

447

854

1,442

2,680

Parking

246

209

630

677

Total revenues

1,093

1,282

3,157

4,018

Costs and expenses:












Selling, general and administrative

1,402

1,035

4,481

2,667

Depreciation and amortization

422

411

1,276

1,233

(Loss) income from operations

(731)

(164)

(2,600)

118

Interest income

(71)

(1)

(75)

(8)

Net losses (gains) resulting from foreign exchange transactions

28

(136)

(90)

(167)

Net gains on sales of marketable securities

(24)



(24)

(167)

Net loss on equity investments





104


Gain on disposal of bonus shares





(246)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(664)

(27)

(2,269)

293

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(5)

38

8,438

68

Net (loss) income

(659)

(65)

(10,707)

225

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

128



304


Net (loss) income attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc

$

(531)

$

(65)

$

(10,403)

$

225














(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:












   Basic

$

(0.04)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.83)

$

0.02

   Diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.83)

$

0.02














Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of (loss) earnings per share:












   Basic

12,542

12,542

12,542

12,542

   Diluted

12,542

12,542

12,542

12,542














See accompanying notes to consolidated and combined financial statements. 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended
April 30,

2018

2017

(in thousands)

Operating activities

Net (loss) income

$         (10,403)

$                 225

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net
cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,276

1,256

Deferred income taxes

8,851

(72)

Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares

(246)


Realized gain on marketable securities

(24)


Non-cash compensation

616


Interest in the equity of investments

(80)


Change in assets and liabilities:


Accounts and rents receivable

(142)

(40)

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

(392)

(117)

Other assets

(355)

(298)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

223

155

Other current liabilities

(8)

(7)

Due from related parties

(386)

(1,758)

Other liabilities


178





Net cash used in operating activities

(1,070)

(478)



Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(572)

(1,590)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

436


Purchase of investments


(8,300)



Net cash used in investing activities

(136)

(9,890)



Financing activities

Proceeds from sale of member interests in CS Pharma Holdings, LLC


10,000

Cash advances from related parties, net of repayments


9,767



Net cash used in financing activities


19,767

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

55

(9)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,151)

9,390

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

11,756

2,339



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$           10,605

$         11,729



Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities

Cash payments made for taxes

$                   —

$                —



Cash payments made for interest

$                   —

$                —



 

