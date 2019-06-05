Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Jun 05, 2019, 09:02 ET

NEWARK, N.J., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $1.4 million and a loss per share of $0.07 for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2019. 

3Q19 Highlights

  • Rafael Pharma announced that its lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), will be explored in a new combination for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma as a part of Stand Up To Cancer's T-Cell Lymphoma Dream Team Research Grant.   
  • Rafael Pharma's Phase 2 trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt lymphoma opened in multiple sites. The US FDA has designated devimistat orphan drug status for the treatment of Burkitt lymphoma.
  • Rafael Pharma's Phase 3 pivotal trials of CPI-613 (devimistat) devimistat for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia was ongoing in multiple sites.
  • Rafael Pharma completed its Phase 1 study of CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma. 
  • To meet the growing demands of its expanded clinical trial program, Rafael Pharma added a second qualified CPI-613 (devimistat) manufacturer and continued to build out its management team.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings
"Rafael Holdings is supporting Rafael Pharma and Lipomedix as they pursue their clinical development programs including Rafael Pharma's Phase 3 global trials of CPI-613.  We are also continuing to make progress in our effort to realize the full value of our real estate holdings and particularly our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies.  The real estate holdings comprise properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel.  The pharmaceutical holdings consist of equity interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. 

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

April 30,

July 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS












CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,969

$

15,803

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 and $82 at April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018

672


287

Marketable securities




24,701

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

160


3,300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

840


421

Total current assets

14,641


44,512









Property and equipment, net

49,181


50,113

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

70,018


13,300

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

2,000


2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds

4,632


4,218

Deferred income tax assets, net

24



Patents

407


324

In-process research and development

1,327


1,327

Other assets

1,223


1,126

Total assets

$

143,453

$

116,920









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade accounts payable

$

755

$

367

Accrued expenses

203


500

Other current liabilities

19


24

Total current liabilities

977


891









Due to/from related parties

44


276

Convertible note, net of $60 discount – Related Party

14,940



Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party

418



Other liabilities

210


188

Total liabilities

16,589


1,355









Commitments and contingencies
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018

8


8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,139,333 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018, respectively

131


118

Additional paid in capital

117,383


103,636

Accumulated deficit

(3,654)


(1,108)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,134


4,043

Total Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

118,002


106,697

Noncontrolling interests

8,862


8,868

Total equity

126,864


115,565









Total liabilities and STOCKHOLDERS' equity

$

143,453

$

116,920

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended
April 30,

Nine Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:











Rental – Third Party

$

588

$

400

$

1,277

$

1,085

Rental – Related Party

521


447


1,564


1,442

Parking

268


246


688


630

Total Revenue

1,377


1,093


3,529


3,157

















Costs and expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

2,059


1,402


5,228


4,481

Research and development

300





949



Depreciation and amortization

436


422


1,296


1,276

Loss from operations

(1,418)


(731)


(3,944)


(2,600)

















Interest (expense) income, net

(221)


71


647


75

Net gain (loss) resulting from foreign exchange transactions

19


(28)


19


90

Net loss on equity investments










(104)

Gain on sales of marketable securities, net




24


330


24

Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds

466





414



Gain on disposal of bonus shares










246

Loss before income taxes

(1,154)


(664)


(2,534)


(2,269)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

7


5


21


(8,438)

Net Loss

(1,147)


(659)


(2,513)


(10,707)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(142)


(128)


(6)


(304)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(1,005)

$

(531)

$

(2,507)

$

(10,403)

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















Net Loss

$

(1,147)

$

(659)

$

(2,513)

$

(10,707)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities




(311)





(311)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(54)


(85)


(52)


(10)

Total Comprehensive Loss

(1,201)


(1,055)


(2,565)


(11,028)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18)


(29)


5


(29)

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$

(1,183)

$

(1,026)

$

(2,570)

$

(10,999)

















Loss Per Share attributable to Rafael Holdings Inc. common shareholders:















Basic and diluted

$

(0.07)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.19)

$

(0.83)

















Weighted average number of shared used in calculation of loss per share:















Basic and diluted

13,924,691


12,541,998


13,055,037


12,541,998

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Nine Months Ended
April 30,


2019

2018




Operating activities





Net loss

$

(2,513)

$

(10,403)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,296


1,276

Deferred income taxes

(24)


8,851

Interest income on Rafael Pharmaceuticals Series D Convertible Note

(848)



Net gain on sale of marketable securities

(330)


(24)

Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds

(414)



Provision for doubtful accounts

86



Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares




(246)

Non-cash compensation

269


616

Amortization of debt discount

11



Interest in the equity of investments




(80)

Change in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(471)


(142)

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

(419)


(392)

Other assets

(180)


(355)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

91


223

Other current liabilities

(5)


(8)

Due to/from related parties

473


(386)

Accrued interest – Related Party

418



Other liabilities

22



Net cash used in operating activities

(2,538)


(1,070)









Investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(364)


(572)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities, net

25,031


436

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals

(55,870)



Net cash used in investing activities

(31,203)


(136)









Financing activities







Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity

4,587



Repayment of Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

3,300



Proceeds from exercise of options

190



Proceed from sale of Class B Common shares to Related Party

7,777



Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable - Related Party

15,000



Net cash provided by financing activities

30,854



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

53


55

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,834)


(1,151)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,803


11,756

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

12,969

$

10,605









Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities







Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$

39

$


Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – Related Party

$

71

$


Series D Convertible Note and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$

10,848

$


Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$

864

$


Cash payments made for interest & taxes

$



$


SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.

http://rafaelpharma.com

