Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American: RFL), reported revenue of $1.4 million and a loss per share of $0.07 for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2019.

3Q19 Highlights

Rafael Pharma announced that its lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), will be explored in a new combination for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma as a part of Stand Up To Cancer's T-Cell Lymphoma Dream Team Research Grant.

Rafael Pharma's Phase 2 trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt lymphoma opened in multiple sites. The US FDA has designated devimistat orphan drug status for the treatment of Burkitt lymphoma.

Rafael Pharma's Phase 3 pivotal trials of CPI-613 (devimistat) devimistat for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia was ongoing in multiple sites.

Rafael Pharma completed its Phase 1 study of CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma.

To meet the growing demands of its expanded clinical trial program, Rafael Pharma added a second qualified CPI-613 (devimistat) manufacturer and continued to build out its management team.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman and CEO of Rafael Holdings

"Rafael Holdings is supporting Rafael Pharma and Lipomedix as they pursue their clinical development programs including Rafael Pharma's Phase 3 global trials of CPI-613. We are also continuing to make progress in our effort to realize the full value of our real estate holdings and particularly our 20-story commercial property and associated garage in Newark, New Jersey."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage, oncology focused pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings comprise properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of equity interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., both of which are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





April 30,



July 31,





2019



2018

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,969



$ 15,803

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 and $82 at April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018



672





287

Marketable securities



—





24,701

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



160





3,300

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



840





421

Total current assets



14,641





44,512



















Property and equipment, net



49,181





50,113

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals



70,018





13,300

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals



2,000





2,000

Investments – Hedge Funds



4,632





4,218

Deferred income tax assets, net



24





—

Patents



407





324

In-process research and development



1,327





1,327

Other assets



1,223





1,126

Total assets

$ 143,453



$ 116,920



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Trade accounts payable

$ 755



$ 367

Accrued expenses



203





500

Other current liabilities



19





24

Total current liabilities



977





891



















Due to/from related parties



44





276

Convertible note, net of $60 discount – Related Party



14,940





—

Accrued interest on convertible note – Related Party



418





—

Other liabilities



210





188

Total liabilities



16,589





1,355



















Commitments and contingencies

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018



8





8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,139,333 and 11,762,346 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 and July 31, 2018, respectively



131





118

Additional paid in capital



117,383





103,636

Accumulated deficit



(3,654)





(1,108)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



4,134





4,043

Total Rafael Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity



118,002





106,697

Noncontrolling interests



8,862





8,868

Total equity



126,864





115,565



















Total liabilities and STOCKHOLDERS' equity

$ 143,453



$ 116,920



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended

April 30,



Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues:























Rental – Third Party

$ 588



$ 400



$ 1,277



$ 1,085

Rental – Related Party



521





447





1,564





1,442

Parking



268





246





688





630

Total Revenue



1,377





1,093





3,529





3,157



































Costs and expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



2,059





1,402





5,228





4,481

Research and development



300





—





949





—

Depreciation and amortization



436





422





1,296





1,276

Loss from operations



(1,418)





(731)





(3,944)





(2,600)



































Interest (expense) income, net



(221)





71





647





75

Net gain (loss) resulting from foreign exchange transactions



19





(28)





19





90

Net loss on equity investments



—





—





—





(104)

Gain on sales of marketable securities, net



—





24





330





24

Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds



466





—





414





—

Gain on disposal of bonus shares



—





—





—





246

Loss before income taxes



(1,154)





(664)





(2,534)





(2,269)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



7





5





21





(8,438)

Net Loss



(1,147)





(659)





(2,513)





(10,707)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(142)





(128)





(6)





(304)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (1,005)



$ (531)



$ (2,507)



$ (10,403)



































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS































Net Loss

$ (1,147)



$ (659)



$ (2,513)



$ (10,707)

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



—





(311)





—





(311)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(54)





(85)





(52)





(10)

Total Comprehensive Loss



(1,201)





(1,055)





(2,565)





(11,028)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(18)





(29)





5





(29)

Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (1,183)



$ (1,026)



$ (2,570)



$ (10,999)



































Loss Per Share attributable to Rafael Holdings Inc. common shareholders:































Basic and diluted

$ (0.07)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.83)



































Weighted average number of shared used in calculation of loss per share:































Basic and diluted



13,924,691





12,541,998





13,055,037





12,541,998



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





Nine Months Ended

April 30,





2019



2018









Operating activities











Net loss

$ (2,513)



$ (10,403)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,296





1,276

Deferred income taxes



(24)





8,851

Interest income on Rafael Pharmaceuticals Series D Convertible Note



(848)





—

Net gain on sale of marketable securities



(330)





(24)

Unrealized gain on investments – Hedge Funds



(414)





—

Provision for doubtful accounts



86





—

Realized gain on disposal of bonus shares



—





(246)

Non-cash compensation



269





616

Amortization of debt discount



11





—

Interest in the equity of investments



—





(80)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(471)





(142)

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



(419)





(392)

Other assets



(180)





(355)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



91





223

Other current liabilities



(5)





(8)

Due to/from related parties



473





(386)

Accrued interest – Related Party



418





—

Other liabilities



22





—

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,538)





(1,070)



















Investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(364)





(572)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities, net



25,031





436

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals



(55,870)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(31,203)





(136)



















Financing activities















Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity



4,587





—

Repayment of Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals



3,300





—

Proceeds from exercise of options



190





—

Proceed from sale of Class B Common shares to Related Party



7,777





—

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note payable - Related Party



15,000





—

Net cash provided by financing activities



30,854





—

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



53





55

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(2,834)





(1,151)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



15,803





11,756

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 12,969



$ 10,605



















Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities















Adoption effect of ASU 2016-01

$ 39



$ —

Beneficial conversion feature of convertible debt – Related Party

$ 71



$ —

Series D Convertible Note and accrued interest converted to Series D Preferred Stock

$ 10,848



$ —

Related Party deposit utilized to purchase Class B Common Stock

$ 864



$ —

Cash payments made for interest & taxes

$ —



$ —



SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://rafaelpharma.com

