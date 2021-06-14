Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), reported revenue of $1.0 million and a loss per share of $0.15 for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the three months ended April 30, 2021.

Q3 FY 2021 Operations and Consolidated Financial Highlights

Ameet Mallik became the Company's Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2021 and William "Bill" Conkling is now serving as the Company's first Chief Commercial Officer.

became the Company's Chief Executive Officer on and William "Bill" Conkling is now serving as the Company's first Chief Commercial Officer. On May 27, 2021 , the Company filed a "shelf" registration statement covering sales of its Class B common stock in one or more offerings up to an aggregate initial offering price of $250 million .

, the Company filed a "shelf" registration statement covering sales of its Class B common stock in one or more offerings up to an aggregate initial offering price of . Q3 FY 2021 revenue of $1.0 million decreased from $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter due primarily to the sale of the Company's building in Piscataway, NJ and reduced parking revenues resulting from the shift to work-from-home during the COVID pandemic.

decreased from in the year-ago quarter due primarily to the sale of the Company's building in and reduced parking revenues resulting from the shift to work-from-home during the COVID pandemic. Q3 FY 2021 loss per share was $0.15 compared to a loss per share of $0.14 in the year ago quarter.

Q3 FY 2021 – Pharmaceutical Holdings - Recent Developments

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

At April 30, 2021, the Company and its controlled subsidiaries collectively owned securities representing 51% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Rafael Pharmaceuticals and approximately 41% on a fully diluted basis. Recent developments at Rafael Pharmaceuticals include:

Rafael Pharma expects to obtain a data readout from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rafael Pharma presented two posters at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting summarizing the respective enrollment status of ongoing trials studying devimistat in pancreatic cancer and biliary tract cancers.

In March, enrollment surpassed 150 patients in Rafael Pharma's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of its lead compound CPI-613® (devimistat) in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

LipoMedix

At April 30, 2021, Rafael Holdings held 68% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of LipoMedix, a development-stage Israeli company focused on the development of an innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on liposome delivery. Recent developments announced by LipoMedix include:

LipoMedix announced that its lead compound, Promitil® (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Remarks by Howard Jonas, Chairman of Rafael Holdings

"We continued to build out our leadership team and operating capabilities. We are focused on becoming an integrated oncology company dedicated to the clinical development of devimistat and a robust pipeline of therapies based on cellular metabolism. I'm very pleased that Ameet Mallik is now leading our organization, as our CEO, and already has begun to accelerate execution on our strategic priorities."

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The Company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the Company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. For more information, visit rafaelholdings.com.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





April 30, 2021

(unaudited)

July 31, 2020 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,679



$ 6,206

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $183 and $218 at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively

248



267

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

480



118

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

625



273

Assets held for sale

—



2,968

Total current assets

6,032



9,832











Property and equipment, net

43,591



44,433

Equity investment – RP Finance LLC

479



192

Due from RP Finance LLC

3,750



—

Investments – Rafael Pharmaceuticals

79,141



70,018

Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals

477



1,201

Investments – Hedge Funds

9,681



7,510

Deferred income tax assets, net

—



6

In-process research and development and patents

1,575



1,575

Other assets

1,482



1,580

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 146,208



$ 136,347

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade accounts payable

$ 753



$ 921

Accrued expenses

861



1,191

Amount due for purchase of membership interest

3,000



3,500

Other current liabilities

235



115

Due to related parties

60



—

Total current liabilities

4,909



5,727











Deferred income tax liabilities, net

9



—

Other liabilities

33



92

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,951



5,819











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively

8



8

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,969,962 issued and 15,982,349 outstanding as of April 30, 2021, and 15,034,598 issued and 15,028,536 outstanding as of July 31, 2020

158



149

Additional paid-in capital

151,258



129,136

Accumulated deficit

(28,419)



(16,255)

Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment

3,766



3,762

Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

126,771



116,800

Noncontrolling interests

14,486



13,728

TOTAL EQUITY

141,257



130,528

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 146,208



$ 136,347



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

April 30,

Nine Months Ended

April 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUE















Rental – Third Party

$ 228



$ 360



$ 654



$ 1,076

Rental – Related Party

523



523



1,570



1,570 Parking

119



221



418



664 Other – Related Party

120



120



360



360 Total revenue

990



1,224



3,002



3,670



















COSTS AND EXPENSES















Selling, general and administrative

3,006



2,081



8,365



6,343

Research and development

1,262



634



3,345



1,327

Depreciation and amortization

201



474



1,079



1,413

Impairment – Altira

—



—



7,000



—

Loss from operations

(3,479)



(1,965)



(16,787)



(5,413)



















Interest (expense) income, net

(1)



—



(2)



(31)

Net loss resulting from foreign exchange transactions

—



—



—



(5)

Gain on sale of building

—



—



749



—

Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals

—



(295)



(724)



(295)

Unrealized (loss) gain on investments - Hedge Funds

738



(28)



4,171



492

Loss before income taxes

(2,742)



(2,288)



(12,593)



(5,252)

Provision for income taxes

(4)



(8)



(13)



(24)

Equity in earnings of RP Finance

96



53



288



53

Consolidated net loss

(2,650)



(2,243)



(12,318)



(5,223)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(97)



(84)



(154)



(213)

Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (2,553)



$ (2,159)



$ (12,164)



$ (5,010)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















Net loss

$ (2,650)



$ (2,243)



$ (12,318)



$ (5,223)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5



(4)



4



(32)

Total comprehensive loss

(2,645)



(2,247)



(12,314)



(5,255)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(28)



(3)



(39)



(19)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.

$ (2,617)



$ (2,244)



$ (12,275)



$ (5,236)



















Loss per share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.15)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.75)



$ (0.32)



















Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share















Basic and diluted

16,668,624



15,813,679



16,216,969



15,747,709

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands)





Nine Months Ended April 30,



2021

2020 Operating activities







Net loss

$ (12,318)



$ (5,223)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

1,079



1,413

Deferred income taxes

15



13

Net unrealized gain on investments - Hedge Funds

(4,171)



(492)

Impairment of investments - Other Pharmaceuticals

724



295

Impairment – Altira

7,000



—

Equity in earnings of RP Finance

(288)



(53)

(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts

(183)



48

Stock-based compensation

1,023



546

Amortization of debt discount

—



54

Gain on sale of building

(749)



—











Change in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

202



141

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(352)



171

Other assets

98



(72)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(459)



28

Other current liabilities

120



—

Due to related parties

60



107

Due from Rafael Pharmaceuticals

(362)



—

Accrued interest - Related Party

—



19

Other liabilities

(59)



30

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,620)



(2,975)











Investing activities







Purchase of investment in Altira

(1,250)



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(237)



(491)

Payments to fund RP Finance

(3,750)



—

Proceeds from sale of building

3,658



—

Proceeds related to distribution from Hedge Funds

2,000



—

Investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals

(9,123)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,702)



(491)











Financing activities







Contribution from noncontrolling interest of consolidated entity

912



—

Proceeds from exercise of options

43



29

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

2,000



—

Proceeds from issuance of shares

13,000



—

Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes

(185)



(125)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

15,770



(96)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

25



(32)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(1,527)



(3,594)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

6,206



12,024

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 4,679



$ 8,430





















Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities







Common shares issued for settlement of Altira liability

$ 6,250



$ —

Conversion of LipoMedix bridge notes

$ —



$ 200

Conversions of related party convertible notes payable and accrued interest

$ —



$ 15,668



