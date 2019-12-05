Rafael Holdings to Present at LD Micro Main Event

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), announced that it will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference.

David Polinsky, Rafael's Chief Financial Officer, and Ari Landon, Director of Rafael Holdings' cancer therapy development initiative - the Barer Institute, will discuss the company's unique portfolio of assets including its majority stake in Rafael Pharmaceuticals. Rafael Pharmaceuticals is currently conducting two Phase III trials of its promising lead compound, devimistat (CPI-613®), for patients with pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as well as additional trials in multiple indications with high unmet needs.

The 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event will host more than 250 innovative companies in technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy and other sectors. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA on December 10th-12th.

Management will present at 4 PM on the 10th and meet with attendees throughout the day on December 10th and 11th. To register and attend the LD Micro Main Event, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://www.ldmicro.com/ for more information.

The Rafael Holdings presentation will be webcast here and subsequently available for replay through the investor presentations page of the Company's website.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in development and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings include interests in two companies focused on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs: Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its Barer Institute initiative, Rafael Holdings is developing a pipeline of therapeutic compounds including compounds to regulate cancer metabolism. For more information, visit https://rafaelholdings.com/

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

