Rafael Holdings to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: RFL), has scheduled its report of third quarter fiscal 2018 (the three months ended April 30, 2018) financial and operational results for Monday, June 11, 2018.

Rafael Holdings will issue an earnings release and post it on the Rafael Holdings investor relations website (http://rafaelholdings.irpass.com/) at 8:30 AM on June 11th. The Company will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission later in the day.