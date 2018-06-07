NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: RFL), has scheduled its report of third quarter fiscal 2018 (the three months ended April 30, 2018) financial and operational results for Monday, June 11, 2018.
Rafael Holdings will issue an earnings release and post it on the Rafael Holdings investor relations website (http://rafaelholdings.irpass.com/) at 8:30 AM on June 11th. The Company will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission later in the day.
"We intend to issue an earnings release each quarter in addition to the mandated quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission," said David Polinsky, Rafael Holdings' CFO. "Moreover, we maintain an open door and welcome investor questions and comments."
About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:
Rafael Holdings holds commercial real estate assets and interests in two clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The real estate holdings consist of properties in Newark and Piscataway, New Jersey and Jerusalem, Israel. The pharmaceutical holdings consist of interests in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a majority stake in Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Both are focused on development and commercialization of drugs in the oncology space. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rafael-holdings-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-results-300661964.html
SOURCE Rafael Holdings, Inc.
Share this article