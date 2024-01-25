Rafael Nadal's Historic French Open Racket Expected to Auction for $150,000, Break Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia is excited to announce a tennis memorabilia auction highlighted by an incredible piece of tennis history: Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open Final victory over Roger Federer. The iconic racket was the exact racket with which Nadal won the championship point, sealing his 3rd Grand Slam title. It is expected to sell for $150,000, with online bidding closing January 28th. It is the first ever major championship-point photomatched racket to come to auction.

Nadal's 2007 French Open Final Championship Point Winning Racket

Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Rafael Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket at $125,000, and Novak Djokovic's French Open 2016 racket at $107,482.

The historic racket now up for sale was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum, as part of eight-time Grand Slam winner Ken Rosewall's personal collection. The museum has recently been shut to be converted into a gymnasium, allowing collectors this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The racket comes with certification from Resolution Photomatching, who were also the authenticators for the record 2022 Australian Open racket sale last year. Resolution has forensically confirmed that the racket up for sale was the exact racket that Nadal won the championship point of the final with; they also concluded that Nadal used the racket during many previous tournament wins, including against Novak Djokovic and his current coach, Carlos Moya.

En route to the 2007 French Open final, 21-year-old Rafael Nadal defeated many champions including Juan Martin del Potro, Lleyton Hewitt, Carlos Moya, and Novak Djokovic. In the final, Nadal faced world #1 Roger Federer, before ultimately collapsing onto his back in celebration of victory; it was in this moment that he released the very racket, now up for auction, onto the red clay.

Please find the auction online at thetennisauction.com.

