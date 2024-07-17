Rafael Nadal's Sleeveless Shirt from 2005 French Open First Grand Slam Win to Be Auctioned

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia, the leader in tennis memorabilia, is pleased to announce an auction featuring one of the most iconic pieces in tennis history: Rafael Nadal's match worn sleeveless shirt from his triumphant first Grand Slam title run at the 2005 French Open. The victory was the first major title of his career out of 22 overall and 14 French Open titles. Nadal wore the shirt during the final, semifinal, and quarterfinal, and it is expected to sell for $100,000. The auction is open for bidding until August 4th.

Rafael Nadal's sleeveless shirt worn at the 2005 French Open, where he won his first Grand Slam, is headed to auction. Post this Rafael Nadal's iconic sleeveless shirt worn by him at the 2005 French Open, where he won his first Grand Slam title.

The auction represents a rare opportunity for tennis fans and collectors worldwide to own an authenticated piece of sporting history from one of the most iconic tournaments of Nadal's legendary career. This green sleeveless shirt not only heralded the start of the "King of Clay's" reign, but it was also a shocking fashion statement that became synonymous with the image of Nadal. Highly coveted Resolution Photomatching authentication documents accompany the shirt. Resolution forensically determined that Nadal wore the shirt during the final match, as well as in the semifinal and quarterfinal. Notably, the June 3rd, 2005 semifinal was the first of 14 major encounters in what would become tennis' greatest ever rivalry: Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal. It is the only photomatched shirt from a winning Grand Slam known to be auctioned. Prestige Memorabilia previously sold Nadal's 2007 French Open racket, also authenticated by Resolution, for $118,206 in January.

No other athlete has achieved dominance at a major event like Rafael Nadal has at the French Open. It was at these 2005 French Open championships where a 19-year old Nadal won for the first time; 17 years later, Nadal won the most recent of 22 Grand Slams at the French Open at 36 years of age.

Other exceptional items from Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, and more are also in the auction.

Please find the auction online at thetennisauction.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE Prestige Memorabilia