Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC proudly announces its certification to ISO 9001:2015 and compliance with AS9100D

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC (RSGS) for meeting the stringent requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 international standard. This certification reflects their ongoing commitment to stakeholder satisfaction and continuous improvement of their management system.

ABOUT RSGS

The mission of RSGS is to serve the North American market by delivering tested and proven technical solutions, along with sustainment support that addresses capability gaps for the U.S. Government and critical commercial enterprises.

The company's primary objective is to Americanize Rafael's technologies in the United States, encompassing intellectual property, engineering services, manufacturing facilities, and supply chain management.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is another step in our commitment to delivering high-quality, tested, and proven technological solutions and services to ensure customer success.

"Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC has demonstrated its dedication to providing world-class professional management services, engineering development of Americanized solutions, and sustainment services. This includes engineering services, modifications, integration, demonstrations, and system tests. By implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard, they join an elite group of organizations worldwide that have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality management standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar, at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of their commitment to excellence."

ABOUT PRI

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

