Rafael Systems Global Sustainment Selected as Awardee for MDA's SHIELD IDIQ Contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS) is proud to announce its selection as an awardee in the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) second series of staggered awards under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract. This award represents a significant milestone for RSGS as we expand our role in supporting the nation's evolving missile defense architecture.

The SHIELD program is a key component of the MDA's mission to advance layered defensive capabilities designed to protect the United States and its warfighters from emerging threats. As part of this award, RSGS is positioned to compete for future task orders that will contribute to the development, integration, and sustainment of innovative defensive technologies.

RSGS will be collaborating closely with its partner and subcontractor, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a globally recognized leader in missile defense, intercept technologies, and integrated system-of-systems solutions. Although RSGS is fully Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) mitigated from its parent company, this partnership ensures access to world-class innovation, proven operational technology, and a deep product portfolio relevant to SHIELD and other defensive mission sets.

"This opportunity underscores the trust placed in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering advanced defense solutions to safeguard our nation's warfighters," said LTG (R) Joe Anderson, CEO of RSGS. "Together with RAFAEL, we look forward to contributing cutting-edge technologies that enhance homeland defense and strengthen the layered deterrence posture of the United States."

The collaboration between RSGS and RAFAEL brings a unique combination of U.S.-based sustainment, engineering, and integration expertise alongside globally field-proven systems such as advanced interceptors, sensors, C2 technologies, and rapid-deployment defensive platforms. This synergy enables rapid adaptation to evolving threats and positions the team to deliver high-impact capabilities across the life cycle of SHIELD-related programs.

RSGS's selection for the SHIELD IDIQ underscores its growing presence within the U.S. defense industrial base and reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, readiness, and operational excellence.

About Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS)

RSGS delivers advanced sustainment, engineering, integration, and lifecycle support solutions for U.S. defense customers. As a FOCI-mitigated U.S. entity, RSGS provides secure, compliant access to innovative technologies while ensuring full alignment with U.S. national security requirements

SOURCE Rafael Systems Global Sustainment