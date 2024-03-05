Rafael Systems Global Sustainment to Participate in CUAS CORE Technology Demonstration

RESTON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DHS Science and Technology Directorate Counter-Unmanned Aircraft (C-UAS) Capability Optimization Research Environment (CORE) has selected Rafael Systems Global Sustainment LLC (RSGS) to participate in the C-UAS CORE Technology Demonstration from 18-22 March 2024 at Fort Wolters, TX to demonstrate the effectiveness of Rafael's DRONE DOME and SKY SPOTTER systems.

The DRONE DOME is a cutting-edge C-UAS system that provides a comprehensive solution against hostile drones with advanced technology in drone detection, identification, neutralization, and interception.

SKY SPOTTER is a passive Early Warning System with a high probability of detection and a very low false alarm rate used in a variety of missions, either as a vital component in the fixed national network of airspace management or by deployments of standalone Automatic Sense and Warn (AS&W) application for Force Protection supporting C-UAS and ground-based air defense (GBAD) operations.

DRONE DOME and SKYSPOTTER are combat-proven systems providing global and homeland defense against air threats comprising critical air space and safety. Like all Rafael products, DRONE DOME and SKY SPOTTER are designed to be robust and modular for easy scalability and customization.

Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS) LLC, founded in 2019, is a U.S. proxy company subsidiary and authorized broker for Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in Israel. The RSGS mission is to serve the North American market and deliver tested and proven technical solutions along with sustainment support that closes capability gaps for the U.S. Government and critical commercial sector enterprises. The company's primary objective is to Americanize Rafael's technologies along three lines of effort: IP and data storage, manufacturing and engineering. The company is organized into three business units: the Spike Family of Missiles, Homeland Security Solutions and Air and Missile Defense/Counter UAS.

For more information on DRONE DOME and SKYSPOTTER please visit www.rsgsllc.com

SOURCE Rafael Systems Global Sustainment