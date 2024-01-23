Rafay Deploys Calico Open Source to Achieve Turnkey Kubernetes Security on AWS

Calico Open Source helps Rafay to secure its Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced that Rafay , the leading provider of next-generation Kubernetes automation, has integrated Calico Open Source to help secure its turnkey Kubernetes automation solution.

To provide Kubernetes automation at scale for its growing customer base, Rafay required a scalable, Kubernetes-native networking and security solution to help secure its turnkey offering. The company achieved its goal by integrating Calico Open Source.

Seamless integration with AWS: Calico helped Rafay seamlessly integrate with Amazon EKS. It also facilitated access to several AWS services from a single panel and simplified policy creation with its integrated policy engine.

Calico's flexible IP address management (IPAM) helped solve IP address exhaustion and delivered flexible, scalable, and cost-effective IPAM. Accelerated security policy creation and implementation: With Calico's security policy engine integrated into Rafay's KOP, users could easily enforce their security policies. Using Calico, Rafay enabled a customer to support 300 developers and onboard hundreds of applications across a fleet of clusters in less than six months.

"Kubernetes automation at scale requires security controls and guardrails," said Mohan Atreya, Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions at Rafay. "With Calico, our customers' developers and data scientists can self-service the creation and deployment of multitenant clusters that contain secure network policies in just a few minutes."

"We are dedicated to providing solutions that help customers scale and digitally transform while upholding high security standards," said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Tigera. "We are proud to help equip Rafay with a robust solution that meets the needs of its growing customer base."

Calico Open Source is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. It supports a broad range of platforms including Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker EE, OpenStack, and bare metal services.

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

About Rafay

Rafay delivers the first Kubernetes management and operations platform purpose-built for platform teams. Rafay's cloud-made solution, Kubernetes Operations Platform , provides the automation and governance capabilities that platform teams need to standardize Kubernetes toolsets and workflows. With Rafay, platform teams at MoneyGram, GuardantHealth, Verizon and many other companies are operating Kubernetes environments across data centers, public cloud and Edge environments with centralized visibility and access control, environment standardization, and guardrail enforcement. As a result, platform teams are able to deliver self-service and automation capabilities that delight developer and operations teams. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co .

