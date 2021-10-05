Rafay Systems Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for Kubernetes Operations

Company recognized by Business Intelligence Group as an industry leader and innovator in the Kubernetes space for its top-tier Operations Platform and approach

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems ( https://rafay.co/ ), the leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations announced today that it has received the 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Kubernetes category. The Stratus Awards recognize companies and individuals innovating in the Cloud that provide solutions that are truly differentiated in the market. Rafay offers the industry's first and only platform that unifies lifecycle management requirements for both Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications.

"It's an honor to be named a Stratus Award Winner by the Business Intelligence Group for delivering the industry's leading Kubernetes Operations platform," said Sean Wilcox, SVP of Marketing for Rafay Systems. "With Rafay, enterprises are able to ensure the success of their application modernization initiatives by streamlining the lifecycle management of both their Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications in a single platform."

Kubernetes Operations is a holistic approach that unifies the lifecycle management of both Kubernetes clusters and containerized applications. With Rafay, enterprises take advantage of the numerous platform services such as multi-cluster management, GitOps, Zero-Trust Access Service, Kubernetes Policy Management, Backup and Restore, and Visibility and Monitoring. The Rafay platform works with any infrastructure (data centers; public clouds such as AWS, Azure, and GCP; or at remote/Edge locations) and can also help enterprises operate managed Kubernetes services such as Amazon EKS and Microsoft AKS, along with packaged offerings such as RedHat OpenShift.

"Rafay Systems is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operation Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. Deploying apps across multiple environments is streamlined, and enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows are offered through a single, unified platform. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the increasingly outdated Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall and Appzen. For more information, please visit www.rafay.com .

