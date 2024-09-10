RAFFLES HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING ITS WORLD-RENOWNED BUTLER SERVICE

'The Butler Did It' stars Waris Ahluwalia & Robert Rabensteiner, with creative by Trey Laird & Dylan Don.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Raffles Hotels & Resorts is proud to reveal 'The Butler Did It,' the newest campaign from the luxury hospitality brand. The project, which brings together exceptional creative talent, celebrates the brand's legendary Butler Service and its role in crafting an inspiring and unexpected guest experience.

Raffles is proud to reveal ‘The Butler Did It,’ the newest campaign from the luxury hospitality brand. View PDF Raffles Hotels & Resorts new brand campaign ‘The Butler Did It,’ features designer and actor Waris Ahluwalia, fashion icon Robert Rabensteiner, and model May Siu as quintessential Raffles guests while renowned model Tim Easton stars as the Butler. (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts)

Under the creative direction of Trey Laird, and shot by photographer Dylan Don, the images feature designer and actor Waris Ahluwalia, fashion icon Robert Rabensteiner, and model May Siu as quintessential Raffles guests while renowned model Tim Easton stars as the Butler. Rabensteiner also styled the campaign, which conveys a distinctive fashion-forward touch, and is set against the backdrop of Raffles Singapore, the brand's flagship property known for its Butler Service since its opening in 1887. The statement-making initiative centers around the ability of Raffles butlers to anticipate guests' every need, and how before they even think to ask… 'The Butler Did It'. The campaign will launch globally across print, digital video, digital display, and paid social.

"With a vibrant aesthetic and sense of wit that is inherent to the Raffles brand, this bold campaign celebrates the hallmarks of the Raffles experience, including the ways our Butlers create magic at every turn. Through the lens of fashion and art, this talented team of creatives have captured the unexpected and inspiring interactions our guests enjoy while staying with us. While 'The Butler Did It' is often the answer to 'whodunits' throughout history, our campaign depicts the Butler as the hero of any occasion, no matter how unconventional. We hope our guests will now join us in saying 'The Butler Did It' when experiencing a surprising moment of delight with Raffles," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

As the brand grows globally, with recent debuts in Jaipur, London, Boston, and Bahrain, the new international campaign invites guests to enter Raffles' world of elegance and enchanted glamour. Through 'The Butler Did It' the brand is focusing on one of the most significant parts of its guest experience. Trey Laird, the force behind some of the most innovative campaigns for many of the world's iconic fashion and lifestyle brands, brings his recognizable sense of intelligence and style.

"Raffles is a heritage brand, but it delivers a modern guest experience that is full of warmth, with a playfulness and sense of whimsy. This was the spirit I wanted to evoke through 'The Butler Did It,' allowing guests to imagine how a stay at Raffles might exceed their wildest dreams. I'm grateful to the incredible creative talent that, through a shared passion for exceptional hospitality and culture in all its forms, brought this campaign to life in a way that is unique and distinct to Raffles," said Trey Laird, Founder of TeamLaird.

You can view the campaign at: raffles.com/the-butler-did-it

ABOUT RAFFLES

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

raffles.com | accor.com | group.accor.com

SOURCE Raffles Hotels & Resorts