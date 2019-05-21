Raffles Welcomes New Hotels in China and the Maldives

PARIS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raffles Hotels & Resorts , renowned for bringing old world elegance, first class travel experiences and genuine charm to the world's most fascinating cities and desirable holiday hot spots since 1887, is pleased to announce the opening of two important new landmark hotels, Raffles Shenzhen and Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Both hotels opened in early May and are now accepting reservations at raffles.com . Known as havens for royalty, film stars, writers and artists, many remarkable stories and cultural moments have taken place within the plush confines of Raffles hotels and resorts.

"The Raffles collection now includes 14 properties across 12 countries, with a carefully curated list of distinguished addresses in leading markets around the world," said Chris Cahill, Deputy CEO, Accor. "With a storied history spanning more than 130 years, Raffles is currently experiencing a renaissance, with a robust project pipeline that will see the portfolio add an additional 8-10 hotels over the next few years."

Raffles Shenzhen brings the height of luxury and bespoke service to the shining modern metropolis of Shenzhen. An extraordinary urban oasis discreetly perched on the top floors of a 72-storey tower in the prestigious One Shenzhen Bay complex, Raffles Shenzhen is the epitome of glamour and refinement. With 168 spacious guestrooms, as well as a selection of serviced residences, well-travelled guests will be enchanted by the exquisite dining venues, spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong, and of course, the famous Raffles Butlers and the warm, graceful and personalized service for which they are known.

On the remote southern tip of the Maldives archipelago, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is as removed from the rhythm of everyday life as can be. Surrounded by crystalline Indian Ocean waters and unspoiled reefs, the resort is a rare haven of 21 island beach villas and 16 ocean overwater villas. Guests take a domestic flight and are transported by speed boat to the pristine and private oasis of Meradhoo, where they receive the gentle and intuitive attentions of the legendary Raffles Butlers, along with an exclusive Marine Butler service, Children's Butlers and private chefs.

"With the doors now officially open at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Raffles Shenzhen, we are delighted to invite guests to experience the impeccable service, intuitive charm and extraordinary adventures upon which the Raffles legend has been built," said Jeannette Ho, Vice President, Raffles Brand & Strategic Partnerships. "The next few years will be very exciting for our guests and global ambassadors as we continue to expand our illustrious hotel collection, bringing Raffles to the most fascinating, attractive and culturally rich regions of the world."

COMING SOON TO RAFFLES

Adding to the recent openings in China and the Maldives, Raffles has also developed a smart and strategic growth plan which will see the luxury brand add a number of new and exciting hotels, resorts and mixed-use projects to its global portfolio over the coming years. Highlights include:

Scheduled for opening in 2020, 101-room Raffles Udaipur will be the brand's first hotel in India . Modelled after a palace, the hotel is set on a private island on the Udaisagar Lake in this stunning and romantic region known as the " Venice of the East". With spectacular vistas of lake, hillside and a neighbouring 400-year old temple, Raffles Udaipur is truly set to be an oasis for the well-travelled.





. Modelled after a palace, the hotel is set on a private island on the Udaisagar Lake in this stunning and romantic region known as the " of the East". With spectacular vistas of lake, hillside and a neighbouring 400-year old temple, Raffles Udaipur is truly set to be an oasis for the well-travelled. Raffles Jaipur, set to open by 2022, is a 55-room hotel being built at Kukas in the city of Jaipur, near popular tourist destinations such as Amer Fort , Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal palace. Secluded private residences and courtyards will join a larger complex that presently houses a hotel - Fairmont Jaipur - from one of Raffles' sister brands, Fairmont Hotels Resorts. The development is planned as a discreet destination where guests will feel pampered and privileged.





, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and palace. Secluded private residences and courtyards will join a larger complex that presently houses a hotel - Fairmont Jaipur - from one of Raffles' sister brands, Fairmont Hotels Resorts. The development is planned as a discreet destination where guests will feel pampered and privileged. Raffles The Palm Dubai, with its 125 hotel rooms and suites, will enjoy a coveted position at the tip of the Palm archipelago, providing 360 degree views of the Jumeirah coast and the Arabian Gulf. With planned opening in 2021, the hotel will be the tallest structure on Palm Jumeirah at almost 260 meters high. The property will also offer 359 branded residences.





Scheduled to open in 2021, Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences is shaped by the creative and intellectual spirit of Boston , one of the most captivating cities in the United States. Located in the historical heart of the city, it promises to be a welcoming oasis of refined elegance in a striking new 33-story building. The project includes a distinctive 147 room hotel as well as 146 exquisitely appointed branded residences.





, one of the most captivating cities in the United States. Located in the historical heart of the city, it promises to be a welcoming oasis of refined elegance in a striking new 33-story building. The project includes a distinctive 147 room hotel as well as 146 exquisitely appointed branded residences. Currently under development, Raffles London will reside within the Old War Office building on Whitehall. The property is being transformed into a flagship Raffles hotel featuring 125 rooms and suites, restaurants, spa and 85 private residences.

About Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries.

raffles.com | group.accor.com

Press Contacts: Line Crieloue, Senior PR Manager, line.crieloue@accor.com, +33 1 45 38 18 11; Estelle Wimel, Communication Manager, estelle.wimel@accor.com, +33 1 45 38 18 29

SOURCE Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.raffles.com

