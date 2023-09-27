Rafiki's AI Magic: Boosting Revenue and Reducing Attrition in Modern Sales

Rafiki's conversation analytics tool has driven 40% YoY revenue growth and 30-40% attrition reduction for clients. Its scalable, off-the-shelf analytics also undercut comparable enterprise-grade vendors by at least 70%, making it a prime pick for small to midsize businesses.

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst companies cutting overhead costs and tightening budgets, sales operations remain a pivotal part of the success and resilience for businesses in the current economy. One of the ways to combat the slowdown in consumer spending is leveraging conversation analytics to better engage prospects and drive revenue growth.

Rafiki's AI-driven insights arm clients with actionable data from customer interactions, empowering their reps to better engage their prospects and increase conversion rates. With off-the-shelf analytics on calls with human-grade generative AI summaries, automated call scorecards, and trackers on what drives sales and follow up alerts, Rafiki focuses on providing a turnkey solution so clients can focus on internal initiatives. Furthermore, Rafiki's conversation analytics tool undercuts comparable enterprise-grade vendors by at least 70%, making it a prime pick for small and midsize businesses.

Azuga, a Bridgestone company and leader in fleet technology solutions, proudly reported a 40% year-over-year revenue surge, accompanied by a remarkable 30-40% reduction in attrition, all credit to Rafiki's transformative AI-powered conversation analytics and their best-in-class white glove service. Keka, a cloud based HR platform running payroll for 1.5M+ employees monthly, witnessed a remarkable 30% improvement in sales performance within 2 months of utilizing Rafiki in operations. Additionally, the company observed a 3x faster onboarding time for new hires along with an increase in proactive churn detection with hundreds of customers.

About Rafiki
Rafiki is a cutting-edge AI-powered conversation analytics tool, revolutionizing the way businesses engage with customers, seamlessly transforming conversations into actionable intelligence.  On a mission to empower organizations to harness the power of data-driven insights, Rafiki retains a client-centric white glove service approach and competitive pricing model to make its tool accessible to small and midsize businesses.

