Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing to Benefit JROTC Attendance at Air Camp USA

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2023, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM EDT, at Beavercreek Golf Club, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Proceeds will provide an opportunity for Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Cadets in Greene County, Ohio to attend an exclusive 1-Day Air Camp adventure including flying with an instructor pilot. Full details are available at https://www.askrafi.com/events/6th-annual-rafis-amigos-golf-outing.

Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing golf scramble fundraiser is the brainchild of Jose "Rafi" Rodriguez, Colonel, United States Air Force, (retired), president of Rodriguez Financial Strategies, LLC. "I started Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing to raise funds for causes dear to my heart, such as the United Way, and now, Air Camp, which will support Junior ROTC cadets in Greene County, Ohio," Rodriguez said. Please see the full video with interviews and event details here: https://youtu.be/J_TLSQF2hpk

Originally from Puerto Rico, Rodriguez joined the Air Force ROTC at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez, where he was a distinguished graduate. After a 26-year career in the Air Force, Rodriguez retired as a senior officer while serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Rodriguez proudly chose the name Rafi's Amigos for the event because 'amigo' is the Spanish word for 'friend.' "I consider this an event where friends come together, old friends or new friends, to support a common cause in our community," Rodriguez explained.

His choice to work with Air Camp this year was a natural partnership given Rodriguez's background, the region, and the goal of the event – to support the community. "The JROTC program offers education in citizenship, self-respect, goal-setting, and prioritizing things throughout life. They will carry those lessons with them into whatever future they pursue."

Air Camp provides the opportunity for these cadets to experience STEM-based aviation activities, including the science of flight. Based in Dayton, Ohio, Air Camp, Inc., was founded in 2006 by Dr. Vince Russo and Dick Reynolds, Lieutenant General (Retired) USAF.

Russo currently serves as the President and Chairman of the organization. "Early on, we decided to use aviation as the learning medium because the real language of aviation is math," he said. "Our goal is to help the students understand the importance of STEM (science technology engineering math) and inspire them to pursue careers related to those fields."

Each participant spends one week in a curriculum that puts STEM in the context of aviation and aeronautics. Students meet scientists from the Air Force Research Laboratory and experience the National Museum of the United States Air Force as well as other aviation heritage sites.

Not all students who participate in Air Camp are bound for the military, but the experience is highly beneficial to those in a Junior Reserve Officer Training (JROTC) program. More information about Air Camp is available at aircampusa.org.

This year's presenting sponsors are White Allen Chevrolet and White Allen Volkswagen in Dayton and the official public relations and media production sponsor for the event is GLD Communications, of Jamestown, Ohio. For more information, to become a sponsor or donate, go online to Rafi's Amigos Golf Outing.

