RäFoods Appoints Global Brand Builder Des Hague as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RäFoods, a food technology company redefining functional nutrition, today announced the appointment of Des Hague as Chief Executive Officer and President. Hague will report to Jeff Sholl, Chairman of the Board, majority owner of RäFoods.

Hague brings decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming globally recognized consumer brands. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in RäFoods' evolution as the company accelerates growth and positions itself as a leader in living nutrition and performance-driven food systems.

"RäFoods has the potential to define the future of nutrition," said Sholl. "Realizing that vision requires disciplined leadership with a global perspective. Des has a proven track record of building brands, developing world-class teams, and driving sustainable growth at scale. We are confident he is the right leader for this next chapter."

"RäFoods was built on the belief that food can—and must—do more," said Susan Harlander, Board Member and Owner. "Des understands how to scale brands without losing their soul. His leadership ensures we stay grounded in our mission while building a company capable of lasting global impact."

Hague's appointment comes at a critical inflection point for the global food industry. As consumers demand greater transparency, functional benefit, and environmental accountability, the definition of nourishment is rapidly evolving—from calories and convenience to vitality, longevity, and planetary health.

"We are entering a fundamental reset in how people think about food," said Hague. "RäFoods is uniquely positioned to lead that shift—delivering nutrition that is alive, effective, and scalable, while restoring trust between food, health, and the earth. I'm honored to step into this role and work alongside an exceptional team to build a new standard in living nutrition."

Under Hague's leadership, RäFoods will focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its platform across retail and foodservice, and advancing its mission to make functional nutrition accessible to more people worldwide.

About RäFoods

Nourishing Innovation and People™

RäFoods advances human health, wellness, and longevity through great-tasting, highly functional foods. Driven by research, innovation, and uncompromising standards, the company's growing portfolio—including Wild About Sprouts®, Mixmi® Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread®—is available in thousands of retailers across the United States. All Rä Foods brands share a single purpose: making wholesome, restorative food accessible to all. Learn more at rafoods.com .

About Des Hague

Des Hague is a global business leader, investor, author, and keynote speaker. He has led multinational organizations, served on numerous iconic boards, generated more than $500 million in returns for private investors, created billions in value for public shareholders, and advised both startups and established brands worldwide. Learn more at DesHague.com .

