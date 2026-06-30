Raft and Parsons Highlight Participation in Strategic Partner Program to Accelerate Modernization and Operational Advantage Across the Indo-Pacific

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) today announced Parsons' participation in Raft's Partner Program to accelerate the delivery of data, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical capabilities to military operators across the Indo-Pacific. Together, Raft and Parsons are committed to helping the joint force increase lethality, accelerate decision-making, and maintain a decisive advantage in contested environments.

As the Indo-Pacific remains the world's most strategically significant theater, military forces face unprecedented demands to operate across vast distances, under degraded conditions, and against increasingly sophisticated adversaries. Meeting those challenges requires advanced technology and partners willing to work side-by-side with operators, move at operational speed, and continuously adapt to mission needs.

"Our Partner Program is built with intention, and we're proud to welcome Parsons to a growing ecosystem of strategic partners who share our vision and drive long-term growth", said Meghan Grumbach, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Raft.

Through its participation in Raft's Partner Program, Parsons will collaborate with Raft to support modernization efforts across the region, advance data and AI adoption, and deliver capabilities that improve decision advantage, operational resilience, and force effectiveness.

"Our customers need capabilities that work on day one and evolve at the pace of the mission," said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "Together with Raft, we are delivering integrated data and AI solutions that put operators first, accelerating insight, improving mission outcomes, and ensuring the joint force can outpace emerging threats across the Indo-Pacific."

This engagement reflects a broader shift in defense modernization toward continuous collaboration between operators and industry. A recent example of this collaboration was the Pacific Operator Training, where Raft and Parsons brought together military leaders and operators from across the joint force to educate and train on modern data architectures, artificial intelligence, and mission technologies currently supporting operational missions throughout the Pacific.

By combining their expertise and maintaining a relentless focus on mission outcomes, Raft and Parsons will continue leading the modernization efforts that are strengthening operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company delivering mission-critical data and AI software for the U.S. Department of Defense and national security community. Its products connect data, systems, sensors, and operators from the tactical edge to the enterprise, enabling faster, more informed decisions across air, land, sea, space, cyber, and autonomous systems. Visit teamraft.com and follow Raft on LinkedIn to learn how we're building the future of modern warfare.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact

Meghan Grumbach

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SOURCE Raft, LLC