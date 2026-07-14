Raft Selected to Deliver Dynamic Planning & Battle Management System for U.S. Space Force's Kronos Program

Raft will provide operators with a unified environment for planning, coordinating, executing, and assessing operations in dynamic and contested environments

MCLEAN, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense technology company, has been selected by the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to deliver a prototype Dynamic Planning & Battle Management System (DP-BMS) supporting the Kronos Family of Systems modernization effort.

The Prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) award will leverage Raft's field-proven products, Raft Data Platform ([R]DP) and Raft AI Mission System ([R]AIMS), to provide operators with a unified environment for planning, coordinating, executing, and assessing operations in dynamic and contested environments.

Kronos, under the Battle Management, Command, Control, Communications, and Space Intelligence Portfolio Acquisition Executive and Space Systems Command's System Delta 85, is the U.S. Space Force's modernization effort focused on advancing space operations, command and control, battle management, and space intelligence. As part of this initiative, Raft will deliver a battle management capability to enable operators to rapidly transform complex operational data into actionable decisions for the joint force.

"Modern warfare demands the ability to understand, plan, and act faster than ever before," said Trey Coleman, Chief Product Officer of Raft. "We are honored to support the Space Force's vision for the future of battle management."

The prototype will utilize Raft Data Platform as the operational data layer, enabling the integration of disparate data sources while preserving authoritative systems. Built on top of that foundation, Raft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission System will employ multi-agent AI workflows to support mission planning, course of action development, execution monitoring, deviation detection, and dynamic re-planning.

"Space Force Guardians are making increasingly complex decisions in rapidly evolving environments," said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft. "By combining a resilient data layer with AI-driven battle management workflows, we're delivering the speed, adaptability, and precision required for the next generation of space command and control. We're honored to support the Space Force's vision for Kronos and the future of space battle management."

The solution will support the full spectrum of battle management activities required by the Kronos program, helping operators move from information to action with greater speed, confidence, and precision.

Unlike traditional approaches that require extensive custom development, the effort builds on mature, operationally deployed technologies already supporting critical Department of War missions. This approach accelerates delivery timelines while reducing integration and operational risk.

This award is the latest in a series of Space Force programs utilizing Raft's proven data and AI products to modernize mission operations and deliver decision advantage at scale.

About Raft

Raft powers the software-driven foundation of modern warfare. Its data and AI products connect systems, sensors, and operators across domains to deliver real-time decision advantage at the edge. Built to integrate with existing infrastructure, Raft enables faster, more informed decisions without ripping and replacing legacy systems, advancing the modernization of the Department of War.

For more information, visit www.teamraft.com.

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SOURCE Raft, LLC