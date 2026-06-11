Raft Enables U.S. Army and Joint Force to Operate as One Across the Pacific Theater

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a leading defense company, today announced that Raft Data Platform ([R]DP) and Raft AI Mission System ([R]AIMS) enabled real-time data sharing and coordinated decision-making between U.S. Army and Joint Force systems and hardware during the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) Lightning Surge 3 operational demonstration.

Data moved across services, systems, and domains in real time allowing joint forces to see, decide, and act from the same live, synchronized understanding of the battlefield.

This was made possible through Raft's ability to provide open, seamless integration across existing systems, hardware and third-party vendors without custom development or system replacement. Using a shared data model, disparate U.S. Army and Joint Force platforms were connected in hours, not months, eliminating one of the most persistent barriers to joint operations.

Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System proved resilient in degraded, denied, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments. Systems continued to ingest, process, and synchronize data despite network outages and power disruptions, allowing forces to operate locally at the tactical edge while maintaining a consistent operational picture across the battlespace.

In partnership with the 25th Infantry Division and industry partners Lockheed Martin, Amazon Web Services, and Rune Technologies, Raft enabled full system federation across thousands of miles, spanning the Philippines and Hawaii, supporting tens of millions of data exchanges between services. The result was a continuous, real-time flow of information from sensing to decision to action, without manual reconciliation between systems.

This directly supports the Department of War's Indo-Pacific strategy, where distance, contested networks, and multi-domain operations demand a joint force that sees the same fight and acts in real time.

"In modern warfare, delay is defeat," said Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft. "We demonstrated U.S. forces can operate as one; sharing data, making decisions, and acting in real time across the most contested environment on earth."

Throughout NGC2's Lightning Surge operational demonstrations, Raft Data Platform and Raft AI Mission System enabled a continuous, resilient sensor-to-decision-to-action workflow across domains, integrating systems across electronic warfare, UAS, fires, and sustainment and adding new capabilities in hours. This marks a shift from disconnected systems and delayed coordination to a unified, real-time operational environment where joint forces are no longer limited by integration timelines, network reliability, or system boundaries.

Any depiction of U.S. Army Soldiers or units does not constitute endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.

About Raft

Raft powers the software-driven foundation of modern warfare. Its data and AI products connect systems, sensors, and operators across domains to deliver real-time decision advantage at the edge. Built to integrate with existing infrastructure, Raft enables faster, more informed decisions without ripping and replacing legacy systems, advancing the modernization of the Department of War.

For more information, visit www.teamraft.com

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SOURCE Raft, LLC