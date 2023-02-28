Raft Announces $100 Million Prime Contract Award to Support Cloud Native Product Lines for Kessel Run

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, a technology consulting firm focused on solving hard engineering problems, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract $100 million contract to develop software applications in collaboration with AFLCMC, Detachment 12, Kessel Run; providing product discovery, management, design, and engineering services in an agile, holistic, and integrated way.

Kessel Run is building a scalable software factory to architect, manufacture and operate warfighting systems to function effectively in highly contested environments, supporting operations ranging from routine through major theater war.

"Raft is thrilled to grow our partnership with Kessel Run to further support the Operational Command and Control (Ops C2) and Wing Command and Control (Wing C2) product lines at Kessel Run, enabling both Air and All-domain C2 operations for our current and future warfighters," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft.

"We continue to build on our engagement with Kessel Run by building operator focused cloud native product lines that improve both user experience and warfighter effectiveness," said Bhaarat Sharma, CTO of Raft.

Kessel Run launched as the first startup in the United States Air Force (USAF) that has reshaped the approach to the Department of Defense's acquisition strategies and methodologies forever. Kessel Run adopted cultural pillars and designed a strategy that has enabled their teams to move and deliver more quickly, measure value more effectively, and reduce the acquisition burden across all of their portfolios. They achieved this by introducing modular and scalable acquisition frameworks, embracing proven Silcon Valley product development best practices, and by always placing their users (warfighters) first.

About Raft:

Among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, Raft specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale. Raft is a digital-first distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in Kubernetes, artificial intelligence, data engineering, software development, platform and DevSecOps, and securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premises, and at the tactical edge. Learn more at https://goraft.tech, Follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/raft-tech/ and https://twitter.com/raft_tech.

