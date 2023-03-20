Raft Announces Prime Contract Award to Build Communication Broker for ABMS CBC2

RESTON, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, consulting firm focused on solving hard engineering problems, announced today that it has been awarded a full and open 5-year prime contract to deliver the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Communication Broker (Comms Broker) for Cloud Based Command and Control (CBC2). Raft successfully beat 12 other bidders competing for the full and open contract.

Raft will design, develop, integrate, and scale the comms broker leveraging open data architecture and standards for the Department of the Air Force's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management (DAF PEO C3BM). Raft will leverage decentralized Data Fabric built for the Department of Air Force and Space Force to accelerate Find, Fix, Track, and Targeting (F2T2) C2 operations.

"Our team's data engineering expertise and experience, coupled with our commitment to being at the tip of the spear for innovation in data and AI, has positioned us as the ideal partner to build the data backbone for ABMS. We look forward to solving the hard engineering data problems to achieve operationalized ABMS and JADC2," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft.

Raft's recent data engineering and AI wins have been awarded through the Platform One Blanket Ordering Agreement (P1 BOA) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III.

About Raft:

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

Raft is approximately 200 Rafters strong; a digital-first distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in Kubernetes, artificial intelligence, data engineering, software development, platform and DevSecOps focused on securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premises, and at the tactical edge.

Learn more at https://goraft.tech. Follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/raft-tech/ and https://twitter.com/raft_tech.

SOURCE Raft LLC