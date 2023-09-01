Raft Announces Prime Contract Award to Build Software Factory for Offensive Cyber Operations

News provided by

Raft LLC

01 Sep, 2023, 13:51 ET

RESTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, digital consulting firm focused on providing innovative engineering solutions for hardest national security problems, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract to develop the software factory for the Air Force's Cyber Operations.

Raft will design, develop, integrate, and scale the software factory (SWF), leveraging the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise solution Platform One (P1) as the technical baseline. The SWF will operate in multiple cloud environments at varying classification levels, enabling hybrid cloud solutions viable for software and data applications. SWF will also be the Joint Development Environment (JDE) for JCWA Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture.

"Raft has a long-standing partnership with AFCYBER, and we are thrilled to expand this relationship with the Offensive Cyber Operations" said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft.

Raft will be bringing its recognized industry expertise solutioning for the tip of the sphere USG agencies to AFCYBER to plan, build, implement, and scale enterprise-level software, data, and AI capabilities at all classification levels.

"DevSecOps and DataOps for offensive cyber operations are unique in nature. Leveraging our established Hardware in the Loop and Data Fabric best practices, we look forward to positively impacting a change in cyber operations." said Bhaarat Sharma, CTO of Raft.

"Enabling AFCYBER is not just a commitment to the mission, it is a declaration of unwavering dedication to our nation's defense in both physical and digital domains," Jake Buikema, Raft's CGO, said.

Raft's recent data engineering and AI wins have been awarded through the Platform One Blanket Ordering Agreement (P1 BOA) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III.

About Raft:

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

Raft is 250 Rafters strong; a digital-first distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in Kubernetes, artificial intelligence, data engineering, software development, platform and DevSecOps focused on securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premises, and at the tactical edge.

Learn more at https://teamraft.com/. Follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/raft-tech/ and https://twitter.com/raft_tech.

SOURCE Raft LLC

Also from this source

Raft Announces Prime Contract Award to Build Communication Broker for ABMS CBC2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.