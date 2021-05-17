Raft awarded Air Force Phase II SBIR Grants for Digital Twin and Hardware-in-the-Loop Edge Capability Pipelines

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, a full stack digital consulting firm specializing in modernizing federal agency operations and service capabilities, announced today that it has been awarded two U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct to Phase II contracts through AFWERX to deliver automated software development and Hardware-in-the-Loop pipelines across multiple Air Force departments. These pipelines will increase the availability and value of data generated by sensors and operational equipment in both connected and air-gapped environments. Raft's secure data streaming and digital twin expertise will accelerate delivery of new warfighter capabilities when and where they are needed most.

"Raft is proud to partner with the Air Force to provide support for integrated software and hardware development and building resilient data pipelines," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder & CEO of Raft. "We understand first-hand the challenges and importance of rapid, secure deployment of new capabilities in complex environments. Extending agile development processes and continuous delivery of new functionality to hardware in the field dramatically expands operational flexibility on top of existing infrastructure and agency resources."

AFWERX's mission is to solve problems and enhance the Air Force effectiveness by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation across the Air Force. These awards will accelerate the goals of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center's (AFLCMC/HNCP) Platform One team and increase capabilities for AFMC 309th Software Engineering Group (SkiCAMP) and AFLCMC Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division (Black Label) Software Factories.

"Our team works hard every day to improve outcomes for federal agencies including Health & Human Services, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and across the Department of Defense," stated Raft CTO, Bhaarat Sharma. "Out of the 2300 submissions, we were honored to receive the invitation to pitch to Air Force stakeholders as part of the Digital Engineering pitch day to show clear and measurable impact on mission goals. We look forward to working with our stakeholders to bring Dr. Ropers' vision of the digital trinity to reality!"

About Raft:

Raft is a full stack digital consulting firm with niche expertise in rapid delivery of modern, user-first, scalable, and data-intensive containerized digital solutions. We accelerate the missions of our federal partners through human-centered design (HCD) and agile development practices, bringing deep technical expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes management, cloud-native microservice architectures, and secure, open source delivery. Learn more at https://goraft.tech.

