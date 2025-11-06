RAG & BONE DEBUTS FALL/WINTER 2025 WATCH COLLECTION, BRINGING NEW YORK STYLE TO THE WRIST

NEW TIMEPIECES FOR WOMEN AND MEN CAPTURE CASUAL, CITY AND URBAN ATTITUDES

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- rag & bone, the brand that has defined a downtown New York aesthetic since 2002, unveils its first-ever Fall/Winter 2025 premium watch collection, marking a new milestone in its partnership with Sequel. The collection translates the brand's urban edge into a series of precision timepieces for men and women.

rag & bone women's watch rag & bone men's watch

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection features three signature style categories - Casual, City, and Urban – each expressing a distinct facet of rag & bone's design identity. Designed in Milan, the collection showcases refined, sustainable details that reflect rag & bone's commitment to authenticity and craftmanship. Sapphire crystal ensures durability and clarity, while intricate movements showcase precision and sophistication. Premium Italian leather straps certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG) underscore the brand's dedication to quality and sustainability.

Casual designs blend denim-inspired accents with timeless silhouettes. The men's 40mm Bleeker pairs a vintage-style stainless-steel case with Japanese date movement and a choice of leather or oval-linked bracelet for classic, comfortable wear.





City styles introduce elevated polish and subtle New York references. The women's Brynn, a rectangular timepiece offered on both a vintage bracelet and a leather strap, and Rory, an oval design with slim Italian leather straps and polished stainless-steel loops, nod to the brand's iconic accessories.





Urban highlights bold, edgy styles with modern case shapes such as the men's Mercer Automatic, a tonneau-shaped watch available in two versions: a statement-making logo dial or a sleek automatic bracelet design. Both feature a screw-down crown and 5 ATM water resistance.

Signature rag & bone elements—including subtle logo stitching, minimalist dials, and the brand's signature dagger motif—honor its heritage while advancing its design aesthetic into a new category. Each piece is engineered to transition effortlessly from denim to tailoring, reflecting the brand's vision of modern, versatile luxury.

"This debut collection represents the next chapter for rag & bone, translating their iconic downtown New York aesthetic into timepieces that are as refined as they are functional," said Brett Gibson, Sequel President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Every watch is crafted with precision, designed to tell a story and built for how people truly live today."

The collection is now available online at rag-bone.com, with boutique roll-out throughout the remainder of 2025 in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Morocco, Australia, Mexico and through select retail partners including Nordstrom. Women's timepieces are priced from $220 to $395 and men's from $285 to $595.

About rag & bone

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a critical and commercial success in the international fashion world. Combining English heritage with directional design, the brand has become synonymous with innately wearable clothing that has an edgy yet understated New York aesthetic. rag & bone offers a full range of men's and women's ready to wear, denim, accessories and footwear collections. www.rag-bone.com

About Sequel

Sequel, a division of Timex Group, is a global leader in licensed watch partnerships and strategic brand building. Managing timepiece collections for iconic fashion brands—including GUESS, Gc, and rag & bone—Sequel blends deep fashion insight with statement-making craftsmanship to create globally marketed timepieces that resonate with today's style-conscious consumer. With decades of proven success in global markets, Sequel functions as more than a licensee—serving as a brand steward, commercial accelerator, and committed partner in long-term growth.

Sequel operates under Timex Group, a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with a global workforce of more than 2,000 employees.

