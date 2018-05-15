Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters

"This is like nothing else out there," said Ragan Communications CEO Mark Ragan. "Strategies from Starbucks. Inside tips from AWS. Inspiration from [marketing guru] Andrew Davis. I wish we had twice the space, because this one's going to sell out fast."

Nadia Petschek Rawls, director of social media and audience development at TED, will reveal how attendees can "algorithm-proof" their social media strategy. Justin Allen, head of production and video strategy at Ragan Consulting Group, will discuss how videos go viral. Microsoft storyteller Miri Rodriguez will offer tips on how to create a strong connection with your brand.

The rare education, strategizing and networking opportunity is recommended for professionals working in social media, digital communications, media relations, marketing, public relations and corporate communications.

Those interested in upping their game can sign up here.

ABOUT RAGAN COMMUNICATIONS:

Ragan Communications operates two of the top news and information sites for the corporate communications and public relations industries—Ragan.com and PRDaily.com. Together, these daily news sites attract nearly 700,000 global visitors.

The company also covers the health care and HR communication industry with its daily news sites HealthCareCommunication.com and HRCommunication.com. The Chicago-based company is also the leading provider of conferences and online training to PR, media relations and corporate communications professionals.

ABOUT AMAZON WEB SERVICES:

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things(IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 54 Availability Zones (AZs) within 18 geographic regions and one Local Region around the world, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.

