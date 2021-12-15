Ragan's PR Daily Awards Names Ruder Finn PR Agency of the Year and CEO Kathy Bloomgarden as PR Leader of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies, was announced today as the PR Agency of the Year by Ragan's PR Daily Awards and CEO Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden was recognized as the PR Leader of the Year. The Ragan PR Daily Awards celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people, and teams in the communications and PR industries.

"It's an honor for Ruder Finn to be recognized as PR Agency of the Year, as well as for me to be awarded the PR Leader of the Year," said CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. "At Ruder Finn, we believe that helping clients deliver on their most ambitious goals is achieved through having creativity positioned at the core of innovation. I am extremely proud to lead such a dedicated team of public relations professionals, particularly through this past year, and to lead an agency that has remained resilient as a result of compassion, communication, and unwavering dedication to our employees and our clients".

Ruder Finn, a data-driven, digital-first agency, was able to achieve considerable success in the past year due to the ability to embrace new technologies and thinking, leading to double-digit growth during the pandemic. In 2021, Ruder Finn focused on utilizing AI-driven analytics and video and digital storytelling, as well as expanding its offerings—including TechLab, RF Truth Vector, the Ruder Finn FutureThink Index and Ruder Finn's global digital content studio RFI Studios— to help clients reach their audience and keep a finger on the pulse of "what's next" in the communications industry.

Congratulations to all the winners and honorable mentions of Ragan's PR Daily Awards. The full list of awards is available for view at https://www.ragan.com/awards/pr-daily-awards/2021/winners/.

