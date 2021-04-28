RAGEFAN Launches Exclusive Tennis NFT for Stake and Play

MUMBAI, India, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rage.Fan has been taking both the crypto and the fantasy games universe by storm with a slew of innovative initiatives. A fan-first fantasy gaming platform that will put the power back into the hands of the user, a dual purpose native token $RAGE - with the powers of game play, community governance and other utilities, and Scramble - an AR-based token app . Keeping in line with their vision to bring in unique experiences for both the crypto and fantasy sports enthusiasts, they are announcing the launch of an NFT collection based fantasy games.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are the latest craze in the crypto world. It stands for non-fungible token. While that doesn't say much it is a unique digital piece that can be verified. Unlike any Bitcoin which can be replaced with another, NFTs cannot be replaced with another NFT. This has made it a rage with adopters from mainly the art and the sport world. NBA Topshot is one of the first players to have transformed key moments in the game into NFTs. Videos, images, infographics, GIFs the opportunities are just endless.

Take the example of the upcoming French Open. Rage.Fan will be creating 1680 unique NFTs based on the top 32 seeds in both the men's and the women's draw. Fantasy game and crypto enthusiasts will have to stake $RAGE tokens to get access to these NFTs. Once you have the access to NFTs, you become eligible to participate in the contests. And for every match played there will be a reward to those who hold the NFT of the winning player. They have made the game play even more interesting by upping the rewards for quarters, semis and the finals.

This is just the beginning. Rage.Fan plans to expand this idea across sports and championships happening in various parts of the world including Cricket, Futsal, and the football leagues.



"The idea stems from our passion for sports in general and we are giving it shape with our expertise in crypto. We are very sure about the future of NFTs and how it will change the overall fabric of fantasy gaming like it changed the sports collectibles," says Sateesh Ananthasubramaniam, founder of Rage.Fan.

