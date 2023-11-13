Ragged Branch Distillery Wins Big With Honey Bourbon
13 Nov, 2023, 16:37 ET
In its home state of Virginia, Ragged Branch Straight Bourbon – Honey Barrel Finished takes top prize at the Virginia Bourbon Invitational Blind Tasting Competition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragged Branch Distillery, a farm-to-glass whiskey distillery in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, announces its Straight Bourbon – Honey Barrel Finished took one of the top awards at the Virginia Bourbon Invitational this year. The Invitational, hosted by Tarnished Truth Distilling of Virginia Beach, is an annual celebration of Virginia bourbons (and other spirits) made in the Old Dominion. Among the top awards every year is the Judge's Blind Tasting and Ragged Branch took the top spot this year. Aged for greater than five years, finished in a barrel used to store honey, and bottled at a robust barrel proof, Ragged Branch Straight Bourbon – Honey Barrel Finished is a popular and highly coveted limited release available exclusively at the Charlottesville distillery's gift shop.
Share this article