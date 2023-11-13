Ragged Branch Distillery Wins Big With Honey Bourbon

"Our program always includes having something special in the Tasting Room and the honey is one of the most popular things we've done," says Ragged Branch co-founder and bourbon maker, Alex Toomy. "The honey bourbon is extremely unique, especially since we bottle it at barrel proof, but it's very labor-intensive and that makes it hard for our guys to scale. There's nothing out there like it, though, and the hard work we put into it shows up in how it drinks."

About Ragged Branch Distillery:

Ragged Branch is a farm-to-bottle distillery making authentic straight bourbon and straight rye whiskey the old-fashioned way: using hard work and uncompromising attention to detail. We are farmers who feel a responsibility to care for our land and allow people to make a connection with it they can taste. As a working farm, our goal is to make the best whiskey we can in the most sustainable way possible, while offering a flavor profile that is completely unique to us. We grow the grain to use in our recipes, and have produced, aged, and bottled every drop of our whiskey on-site since the beginning. For more information, visit RaggedBranch.com.

